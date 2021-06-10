Do you ever battle with your thoughts? Wrestle all day and night with the what-ifs and whys?
Do you ever fight battles in your head that have not and probably will never happen? Joyce Meyers wrote a great book titled “The Battlefield of the mind." She explains that most of the attacks we face are fought between our ears — in our heads. Are you currently fighting and losing a battle of this nature?
I have been for a while now. So how do we win? What should our battle plan be?
1. Prayer and meditation. Go to God with the issue. Tell your father your concerns; give your burdens and anxieties to him. Ask for direction, protection and guidance. After praying, meditate. What is the purpose and goal of meditation? The goal of meditation isn’t to control your thoughts; it’s to stop letting your thoughts control you. Pray, read God’s word and meditate (think) on his goodness and peace. Isaiah 26:3 states: “Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind (thoughts) is stayed or fixed on thee; because he trust in thee...”
2. Praise. The devil hates when we praise God. Paul and Silas praised God after being beaten and locked in prison. Acts chapter 16 gives the full account. Verses 25 and 26 say this: “but at midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing songs to God and the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was a great earthquake — so that the foundations of the prison were shaken; and immediately all the doors were opened and everyone’s chains were loosed." Wow! They could have been down and out ... looking at their circumstances but rather they praised a worthy God and prison doors were opened and chains fell off.
Somebody reading this today is in a prison of their mind. Somebody reading this has a mind in a bondage of chains. God wants you freed.
Pray, think on him, and praise him with song and let the earthquake (his power) do the work!