These articles are meant to uplift, to educate, to make you think about life, to cause you to search yourself and sometimes to bring warning. What kind of warning could we possibly need?
God is a loving God, right? Much like a father, correct? My dad loved me and part of his love for me was shown through discipline. God corrects, humbles and chastises his children often after much mercy, grace and patience have been shown.
We are really good at forgetting who the boss is — who controls our futures and makes allowance for our next breath.
We get so preoccupied and focused on our own selfish goals, plans and desires that we fail to seek or follow the path for which God the father set us on. There are consequences for leaving the path of God and venturing into the very real world of “self.”
When you begin to think it’s all about you and the fulfillment of what you think is important, you are on a slippery slope. God wants us seeking him, doing what is right and loving others in the process.
We say we love others but I challenge you to check your inside feelings and thoughts. Are you really loving people or is it just “good talk?” You cannot speak regarding the love of Jesus Christ while carrying or harboring hate for God’s created people that look, sound or act in manners that differ from your own.
Racism is growing again and still fills the pews of many churches — black, white and brown. Stop! People just stop it! Racist people are ignorant people. Foolish.
Pastors need to speak the truth. Parents and grandparents need to speak the truth. I nor God cares what year you were born and what generation you were raised in. It was sin then and it’s still sin now!
God is sick of this mess. He created all of us in his image, regardless of color.
Division will destroy this country. That’s a warning. If we do not find a way to become unified we will collapse. Americans must wake up. Common sense needs to return. People need to be able to disagree without rage rising. We must return to the individual and corporate paths God destined for each of us.
If we continue like we are today, many of us will forfeit our place in heaven.
Oh, another warning: everyone who dies, contrary to almost every funeral preached, does not go to heaven. Families want to believe this lie for comfort but heaven is a place for the true child of God — the true sinner saved by grace and washed in the blood of Jesus.
This article may have seemed like a rant — maybe it was — but we need to change. I normally close with “God bless.” Today I will close with “God forgive.”