When someone says, “God has a blessing for you,” normally everyone thinks about money.
Yes, when you mention the word prosperity, the first thing that comes to mind is money. Wouldn’t you rather walk in the power of God, in miracles, and healings, in signs and wonders?
I have another question. If God granted you one of two blessings, to be a billionaire or to walk in miracle signs and wonders, what would you choose?
The Bible declares: “Set your affections on the things above, not the things on the Earth.” Colossians 3:2.
Too much money will change you. You will begin to trust in your money, not in the living God. Let’s be clear: God does not mind us having money but he does mind money having us. Once money gets a hold of you, you add many sorrows to your life. That is why it is better to seek spiritual blessing from the lord. “The blessings of the lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it.” Proverbs 10:22.
There is a passage in the bible that says:;”They brought all manner of sick people that had diseases and devils and sicknesses, and he healed them all.” Those are the kind of blessings that I want from the lord. I need money just like anyone else does, I just desire him more.
“But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” Matthew 6:33.
I have prayed for a lot of people before and they were healed. I want to be able to walk into the hospital cancer ward and shout: “In the name of Jesus be healed,” and everyone begins to throw up cancer. Wherever I preach, I want the glory to feel the place, and everyone falls out from the glory of God. Those are the kinds of blessings I want. I greatly desire his presence, especially in these last days. Don’t you want more him?
God bless!