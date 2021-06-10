Prophets are men and women of God who are supposed to be God’s voice in these last days.
Where are God’s prophets? The majority of them have quit. Most of them like the life that they’re living instead of the life God has chosen for them.
This is their hour. God wants to use them like he did in the days of the Bible, with miracles, signs and wonders.
Prophets, if you want to know what I am trying to say, it’s simple. Stop living in sin and allow God to use you to help change the world. You cannot prophesy one moment and the next you are committing adultery and fornication.
Once sin enters in you will begin to prophesy from your own heart, instead of the heart of God. You will begin to prophesy lies.
You must get rid of sin. Darkness has no fellowship with light. If you prophesy for money, the devil will destroy your gift. Someone may say: “What do we do then?” Repent of your sins, and sanctify yourselves unto the Lord. Obey his will and he will use you mightily.
You are going to have to give up the world, and all the things in it. A lot of God’s prophets will visit heaven. God will show some the future and things to come.
He will use some to prophesy against the forces of nature. He will even use some to deliver his churches. Without true, holy prophets, the church will not succeed in the last days.
The Bible declares: “The prophet that hath a dream, let him tell a dream; and he that hath my word, let him speak my word faithfully. What is the chaff to the wheat, saith the Lord. Is not my word like as a fire, saith the Lord. And like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces? Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, saith the Lord, that steal my words everyone from his neighbor. Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the Lord, that use their tongues, and say, he saith. Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the Lord, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them; therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the Lord.” Jeremiah 23:28-32.
God bless!