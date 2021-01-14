I have spoken on this subject a lot in the past, but there is still a great need.
People of God are hurting and suffering so much, and the Lord wants to help. We must be willing to receive it.
There are many reasons why we suffer. I am going to give you just a few.
First and foremost, we suffer for righteousness sake. I don’t know why people think when we become a born-again Christian all our worries are over. Truth is, we are going to have to fight every day of our lives, the reason being the devil is very mad. He does not like the idea of us leaving his sin, for the Lords salvation. He will stop at nothing to destroy, or kill us.
The devil does not like anything good. The Bible declares: “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.” 1st Peter 5:10
Reason number two: A thorn in your flesh (a situation or thing that causes you to stay humble). Some Christians; mostly those that are specially chosen by God will get a thorn in their flesh. A lot of Christians will be used mightily of God doing miracles, signs, and wonders. Most of us will walk in the supernatural. To keep us from becoming heady, high minded and proud, the Lord will allow a thorn in our flesh.
It happened with the apostle Paul. The Bible declares: “And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure.” 2nd Corinthians 12:7
The third reason is because of sin. You have some Christians that want to have their cake, and eat it too. You know they want the best of both worlds. We cannot serve two masters. We will cause the judgment of God to fall us. “Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.” Ephesians 5:6
The last reason is: We reap what we sow. Whatever we say or do, whether good or bad, we will reap it back. The only thing is, when we get it back it will be a whole lot greater. If you want to be loved, sow love. If you want to be hated sow hate. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7.
Starting next week, a four-part series about heaven. God bless!
If you need prayer or encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or call me at 253-8661.