In this season past of Jesus’ death and resurrection, it is worth taking a self-inventory of our own lives. I don’t know about you, but I often wonder why the good lord keeps me around, except that maybe he just isn’t finished with me.
I am not complaining about being here, of course. In fact, I’d love to see my grandchildren graduate from college and begin their own careers. In the meantime, I’m certain God has plenty of things in store for me. I continue to need molding like clay into a better Christian. That shaping may have something to do with my patience, something I have little of at times.
As a writer I believe I am here to serve him through these columns and I certainly hope I do. I can only hope that my columns are informative, maybe a little comical and most of all, a way to witness the Christian faith, in addition to adding something to the political debate on occasion.
When I retired in 2011, my plan was to leave the newspaper business altogether. After all, I’d spent 40 years covering or commenting on the news of the communities I’d had the pleasure of serving. It wasn’t always a happy task, especially in taking on local government at times. Serving the best interests of the people of the communities, however, was the best part of it all. Even today, the best pay I often receive is a compliment about this column from one of our readers. For that I am appreciative.
My successor, Kyle Stephens, convinced me to continue this column and so I have. It’s been a blessing in many ways because it keeps me thinking rather than putting what brain I have left in storage. I hope what I write keeps you thinking, too. I hope it offers humor and causes you to laugh on occasion. I hope it is informative. Most of all, I hope it is worth you reading each week.
I am also working on a book, the second volume of “Ayden, The Sports Town.” The book has been a challenge for me in so many ways. I won’t get into those challenges, except to say, that I often pray for God to lead me to the finish line. In fact, I sometimes cry out loud for him to direct my way. When it is all said and done, hopefully later this year, I hope it will be a book that will be a witness to God as well.
Here is where patience comes in. I am led to work on old tractors. My wife wonders why. Quite frankly, I don’t know why except that I like old tractors, especially if that are red and a Farmall. I really am not a mechanic but the old tractors have helped me read and learn a lot about them.
When it comes to the hands-on work, I am so impatient. It is that impatience I believe that God has a hand in. For you see, I can be sitting on my mobile stool turning a wrench on the tractor and suddenly I drop the wrench. I can see the wrench and I lean over to grab it, but I just can’t get to it. I’m an inch away. I have to be careful because if I lean over too far the mobile stool I’m sitting on may take off, leaving me sitting on the floor. So, I manage to get within a half-inch of the wrench but I just can’t reach it. Patience!
I’m so impatient with myself, but I know God is watching and listening. I stand up, bend over as far as I can and strain to pick the wrench up off the floor. I manage. I’m out of breath. For you see, I’m old and fat. I don’t bend down like I used to anymore. If I could touch my toes with both hands like I once did, picking the wrench up would have been a breeze. Thank you Lord for helping me bend over as far as I did!
He works on my patience with nuts and bolts, too. I was trying to make an alternator bracket in my shop recently. I am converting a 6-volt Farmall 140 system to a 12-volt system. The alternator, of course, doesn’t bolt up like the old generator did. I have to make a bottom bracket for it and add to the top bracket.
I have three bolts for the alternator and its brackets. I have to screw the nuts on and off, along with flat and lock washers, several times in my effort to line the alternator pulley up perfectly with the pulleys on the tractor. I lost count of the number of times the nuts and washers hit the concrete floor. I can’t count the times I had to get up, sometimes in frustration, to go find them. Yes! God is working on my impatience.
Tomorrow I will be working on a water repair project with my son. He often says, “Dad you’re so impatient.” I will surprise my son tomorrow. With God’s help, of course!
There’s still more for me to do!