By the time this column hits the streets in this non-daily newspaper, we will have a very good idea who the next president of our country will be.
If it is a close election, recent decisions to count ballots long after the polls close may delay the results, and there will undoubtedly be plenty of legal maneuvering. A decisive election will possibly make the delays and legal wranglings less of an issue.
So, at this writing I am not certain in which direction the election will go. I have purposefully not shared much of my thinking about the 2020 election. I have done so for a variety of reasons, the most prominent one being the fact that I believe most people made the decision long before election day (and before early voting) about the candidate for which they planned to vote into office.
I’ve listened to a great many people, Democrats, Republicans, independents (or unaffiliated), etc., and most had made their minds up long before early voting started.
It has been my position for months now that trying to debate anyone on their choice was simply a waste of energy. Most people, including myself, were dead set on their choice.
I believe the actions going on in the country (especially the protests and violence in the nation’s cities) solidified the vote for both presidential candidates, and for completely different reasons.
For example, Democrats blame Trump for dividing the nation and causing the unrest. On the other hand, Republicans blame Democrats for not only supporting the protests and violence but encouraging it. Both sides are dead set in their opinions on the issue. There simply isn’t an ability to find truth or even to find a middle ground to compromise.
I have shared my feelings about who might win the presidency with just a few close friends. And, I will leave it that way. They will know if I guessed right or not.
What I do know is that I have a strong feeling for an America that is bent on individual rights and liberty and a smaller government. Our freedom depends upon each of those things being a part of our daily life.
Individual rights enable us to do the things we want to do without fear of interference, governed only by a system of laws that is fair to all. Liberty is the ability to breath without the government dictating to us. And, a smaller government enables us to avoid excessive taxation and regulation.
The larger government grows, the more our individual rights and liberty are choked. Yes, a huge bureaucracy chokes the life out of us. And, it also leads to more corruption among the political class.
I am saddened that no matter who we elect, the ability to grow government — by all parties — is much easier than the ability to cut government. I offer an equal opportunity critique. Both Democrats and Republicans fail at slowing and reducing the growth of government, and somewhere someone has to address it. Those are my concerns for governance.
I was asked recently if I thought there would be protests and violence after the election. Obviously, I don’t know the answer.
I like to think about the positive for our country but in today’s political environment I would not be surprised to see unrest no matter which presidential candidate is elected.
When mayors and governors look the other way when protests turn violent, it opens the door for even more violence. Where there is no accountability, there is criminality.
What I pray for is peace in America and in her cities and towns. I pray for cooperativeness and an attitude among our nation’s people that we’re all bigger than the two-party system that benefits from our division.
I pray that we are all able to turn the tables on that division and come to grow our country cooperatively — even in the absence of politicians — in one community at a time. I, in fact, challenge the leaders in our communities to put down the hatchets of divisiveness and work toward peaceful solutions to all the issues that are on the table.
Let’s do it together, no matter who the president is!