WINTERVILLE — Following a series of delays, a multi-million dollar construction and renovation at A.G. Cox Middle School is coming to a standstill as the company in charge of the project has been fired.
At a special-called meeting, the Pitt County Board of Education voted Wednesday to terminate the contract with the Group III Management of Kinston. The company, hired in the fall of 2020 as the general contractor to oversee $12.2 million in renovations and an addition at the school, was given seven days’ notice of the district’s intent to terminate the contract.
Officials anticipate it will be at least three to six months before work can resume but said the existing facilities would allow the school to continue operating without students being displaced.
This spring, PCS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the Board of Education that the construction project, originally scheduled to be completed in December 2022, would extend beyond March 2023. He also said that as workers pushed to meet deadlines, quality issues had surfaced.
This week, the school district would not say whether missed deadlines or concerns about quality were the cause of the contract termination. But it offered the following statement:
“The termination of a construction contract is an extraordinary measure and not taken lightly. Since March 2022, the Pitt County Board of Education has asked staff to undertake a thorough review of the project to ensure that no other option than termination for cause was possible.”
Group 3 Management previously rehabilitated the landmark Wright Brothers Memorial visitor center in Kitty Hawk and renovated Kinston’s Grainger Stadium.
The A.G. Cox project features the addition of a two-story building to replace a nearly 85-year-old classroom wing and includes a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. The school campus, at 2657 Church St., Winterville, was to remain in use throughout the project.
But Johnson told the board in March that several phases of the project were behind schedule, a situation that was complicated by the fact that students were using the campus while work was being completed. A new two-story classroom addition was to have been completed by March 11 so that the school could set up classrooms in the building over spring break, but that work fell behind schedule, causing subsequent phases of the project to be delayed. The demolition of a 1936 section of the campus and the construction of new administrative offices and a parking lot were to have begun following the school’s spring break in March.
A spokesman this week said the district is still working to determine what percentage of the project Group 3 has finalized. He confirmed that the two-story classroom addition has not been completed, and renovations to classroom wings near the gym and cafeteria also remain unfinished. Neither the demolition of the oldest remaining structure on the A.G. Cox campus nor the construction of a parking lot or new administrative offices have begun.
Planned renovations were designed to help address parking and traffic issues involving students boarding and leaving buses. New construction was expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
The A.G. Cox renovation was initially delayed for several months in 2020 due to unexpected costs. Initial bids to complete the work were $17 million to $18 million, about $5 million more than anticipated, prompting the Board of Education to temporarily set aside school improvement plans.