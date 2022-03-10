How callous we have become. In the aftermath of the Duke-Carolina game where Coach K had his final home game, something struck me as very low class. The Carolina crowd was not only celebrating victory, but ruin. The utter joy they displayed for hurting Coach K, the players and Duke fans shows how far our society or at least segments of it has fallen, and it really represents a systemic callous nature that has spread across the land.
It can be seen in cases of road rage where it is so important to get there fast that many are willing to risk other lives. It’s also seen with many driving while texting, web surfing or even checking social media to see gossip or how many like them while putting lives in jeopardy. This callousness is seen with the homeless being ignored or scorned. Likewise, abandoned and abused dogs along roadsides and in shelters are not given the priority and immediate attention they need.
I recently went through a three-month ordeal where three beautiful dogs had been abandoned in a trailer park and were surviving along a busy highway. They ran out on the road again and again with people slamming on brakes to avoid running over them. Some even voiced anger but did nothing.
Though I am walking daily with my art to sell and barely surviving with my rescue family, I carried food and water to put out for them. I reached out to many in my community for help as well as rescues in several counties and got zero help. Sadly if any of the bad masses read this they may be too far gone down the tunnel of selfishness and indifference to change. But I will not give up hope.