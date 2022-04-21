Yvette is a volunteer and a bus driver, Scott is a video production professional, Sandra is a minister and professor, Kacey is a Columbine High School shooting survivor and busy mom. These individuals seemingly have little in common but each of their lives has been changed by organ and tissue donation.
Yvette is a liver recipient, Sandra’s son was an organ donor, Scott is currently awaiting a life-saving transplant, Kacey is a tissue recipient. Each of these North Carolinians intimately knows the impact of donation and represents a different side of the transplantation story. These are the lives National Donate Life Month was established to support.
Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month raises awareness about donation, encourages Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, and honors those that have saved lives through the gift of donation. As of April 1, there were 3,339 North Carolinians waiting for life-saving organ transplants. That’s 3,339 men, women and children who will not survive unless someone gives the gift of life.
This month, I hope that we can all come together to be that beacon of hope to those waiting by saying “yes” to donation at your local DMV or at www.RegisterMe.org/NC. Here in North Carolina, only about 50 percent of adults are registered donors. Yet nationally, 60 percent of all licensed adults are registered. We must do better. Be a hero. Save and heal lives. It’s the right thing to do and more than 3,000 of our fellow North Carolinians are counting on us.
Danielle Niedfeldt
Chapel Hill
Niedfeldt is president and CEO of HonorBridge, formerly Carolina Donor Services, with offices in Greenville, Durham and Winston Salem.