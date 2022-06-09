During one of the downpours we had recently I took note of one of the gutters at the store where I set up my art for sale. At the point where it empties out was a gushing flow of crystal clear fresh water directly from the sky.
Now how many people when they hear gutter are thinking, feeling, or seeing anything pleasant? I would guess none. It reminds me how often I hear folks say they are too busy for this and that, with the this and that being an opportunity to do a kind deed or pause to observe the natural beauty the world offers every day.
They are not too busy to spend hours on social media gossiping or not too busy to wait in line at the all-you-can-eat buffet. What has happened to get us to this frantic wasteful way of living? I remember growing up in Grifton where I spent much of my childhood catching crawfish in the stream behind the house, paddling around on Contentnea Creek fishing, surrounded by steep banks and Spanish moss and seeing warblers and wood ducks in the brush and swamp.
When we traveled we paid attention to the countryside scenery and even played count the four legged animals as we scanned our surroundings for dogs, cows, and sheep. There was no phone or video to bury our face in and miss all the real stuff that is so good for the mind and soul.
I hope it’s not too late to reverse this false progress and maybe some day we can have the heart and awareness to recognize when a beautiful human being or animal has somehow fallen in life and sadly landed in the gutter.