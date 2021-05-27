The Winterville Town Council was delighted old buildings around town were being brought back to life with new business.
The thought of new enterprises bringing life to the sleepy town of Winterville and money! But at what community cost?
Two breweries have opened, along with a restaurant and a food takeout business. All that feeds the town’s income. But there are city ordinances that are the scales of what’s right for the community and what feeds the town’s pockets.
We have a noise ordinance, 11 o’clock. Many calls to the police department about loud music from local residents seem to go unaddressed. Is the tax revenue more important than the residents’ good nights’ sleep?
There is another business slatted to open soon. Will the laws be changed to support the business and residents be issued ear plugs?
Gary Camarro
Winterville
