The war in Ukraine has triggered thoughts of World War II.My birthday is Jan. 22, 1939. When asked about my birthday I often tell people that I was born the same year Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II.I was 7 months old at the time and of course I knew nothing about it.On Sept. 2, 1945, Hitler, couldn't face defeat and shot himself. The terrible war soon ended.I was in my playroom in the basement in Snow Hill one day in 1945 and hearing all the adults upstairs whooping and hollering and sirens wailing and horns blowing.Of course I went up to see what all the commotion was about and everybody was screaming: "The war is over. The war is over." Even then I wasn't totally aware of the significance of the event.Today, thanks to modern news coverage, I am well aware of the war in Ukraine and all the destruction, misery and death.I hope that someday people can say, when asked about their birthday, "I was born the same year that Democracy prevailed and Ukraine was liberated from the throes of Vladimir Putin."Alex WarrenAyden