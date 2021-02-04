Friday, Jan. 29, was a day that started a weekend that will be long remembered by the residents and businesses in Farmville. An accident ruptured the transmission line that supplies Farmville with natural gas, leaving approximately 1,500 Piedmont Natural Gas customers without gas used for heating, cooking and hot water in their homes or businesses. A team of experts arrived to assess and gain control over the potentially volatile accident site then went to work, taking care of customers as quickly as humanly possible.
I salute Pitt County Emergency Management services, Randy Gentry and the team from Piedmont Natural Gas for their rapid response to get the situation to a manageable stage. I salute the Town of Farmville for providing the necessary support in a dedicated and efficient manner. We carried out the tasks that we were asked to. The town has been a leader and a follower until the time came for us to just get out of the way.
Throughout the weekend, I met several times with the officials managing the restoration of gas service to Farmville’s citizens and businesses. They were extremely complimentary of the community.
Because of the level of cooperation they witnessed, they stated that over three decades that they had never accomplished so much as they did in the first 30 hours of the disaster response. The hospitality offered to the workers in the field during the cold days and even colder nights was overwhelming and very much appreciated. The town’s support of Pitt County EMS and Piedmont Natural Gas was like nothing they have ever experienced. I salute the citizens and PNG customers for your kindness and support.
The grassroots response to tending to the needs of our neighbors and friends was incredible. Offers of blankets, space heaters and so much more were made out of genuine concern for the health and well-being of those who were without during this time. The heart of this community was revealed.
The disaster response was not without issues, but ultimately everything worked itself out and service was restored. The coordination between Pitt County EMS, Piedmont Natural Gas and the town of Farmville turned what could have been a catastrophe into an event with a positive outcome. As mayor, I am extremely proud that, through it all, we remained one Farmville.
John Moore
Farmville