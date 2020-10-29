There is quite a bit I could say about politics these days. But, I have purposefully refrained. My late, dear mother’s age-old spoken phrase to me when I expressed an opinion or when I decided to do something was, “Just remember, you make your own bed, you have to lay in it.” Sometimes she would add, “You can make it soft or hard. It is your choice.”
Of course, over many years in the newspaper business, I learned quite a bit about making my bed extremely hard with my opinions. My conservative nature, I suppose, brings about the grief of others who don’t ordinarily agree with my values. I learned to let the criticism (using a quaint expression) “….to roll off of me like water off a duck’s back.” I have always valued differing opinions and believe they are good for society in general.
But in today’s environment, where hatred seems to be the norm and not the exception, I’ve come to believe that one’s opinion doesn’t really mean much. Most of us are so far apart there is not much room for compromise. And that’s sad to say. One side blames the other for the anger and one-upmanship that plays so much a role in life when, in fact, it takes two to tango.
When it comes to bed making, it was always a task I never enjoyed. I’m talking about real bed making. That’s when you get up sleepy in the morning and you know you have to make up the bed you slept in the night before, but it’s really an annoying task. It was a requirement of my mother when her three children’s feet hit the floor every morning. We were supposed to tidy up the bed for the next night’s sleep. Like filing, it remains a mundane task.
This week’s topic is about actually making (i.e., constructing) a bed. My daughter asked me to build a bed frame to fill a space in one of the rooms in her home. It is sort of a cove area in front of a window. It’s more an area for a day bed than a full-sized bed. I agreed to do the task.
I think my daughter gives me much more credit for my carpentry skills than I actually possess. She initially sent me the measurements but I decided not to start the project until I could measure it myself. Not that I didn’t trust her and her husband’s measurements. I did. But, I wanted to see things for myself.
I put the idea in my mind on paper with an unruly sketch with the measurements. I analyzed the rudimentary drawing in order to determine my lumber needs. I decided to put four legs on the bed frame and use bolts to tie them together at the bottom four corners. I also decided to use 2-inch aluminum angle for the top four corners. Everything would be bolted on so that I could unbolt the bed frame at each end for easy transport.
After determining all my needs for the project, my step-grandson Noah Harper and I drove to Kinston to make the total purchase. We loaded everything on a trailer.
I worked on the project for several hours a day. During that time, I learned that the cheap Pine lumber I had purchased would split too easily. I had to buy more expensive lumber, and in fact, should have done that in the beginning. Over the course of about two weeks I probably made a good ten trips back and forth to the lumber supply to either purchase things I had not determined I needed or to get to replace things that would not work in my original plan. For example, I returned around $70 worth of goods that I couldn’t use from my original purchase because my original idea would not work.
I have spent hours thinking and rethinking this project. I have actually stopped and started all over again. At each step it seems I met a challenge I had to overcome. I am happy to report that I have a bed frame on four legs essentially ready for painting. The slats are in place. I now have to purchase some plywood to lay on top of the slats.
I have laughed at my carpentry skills or lack thereof. I have sweated. I have given myself lectures for forgetting to do certain things or for cutting a piece of lumber incorrectly. But, in reality, I’ve loved making this bed for my daughter and her husband — for their home.
I’m just glad I don’t have to lay in it!