Jesus said: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.” This statement does not mean that if you show mercy to people — they in turn will show mercy to you. Some will — some won’t. Some may even persecute you for your compassion and kindness to them. We cannot expect to receive mercy from those who do not know the merciful savior Jesus Christ. We want humanity to show us mercy but the mercy this scripture speaks of comes from the hands of Jesus. Jesus showed mercy throughout his earthly life. He healed the sick, cleansed the lepers , made the deaf hear, the blind see and made the mute to speak. He raised the dead, fed the multitudes and delivered those with unclean spirits. He showed mercy everywhere he went — yet did he receive mercy from the people? No. The religious leaders, the Roman army, and many common folk failed to show him mercy. Instead, they pushed and pleaded for his death. Maybe no one is pushing for your death but make no mistake everyone has someone who smiles in your face but secretly hopes that you fall — and fall hard. Even still, we are to show mercy, knowing well that the recipient of that mercy may never return the favor. In doing this we are living in the example of Christ Jesus. Jesus will reward this behavior. God the Father will take notice and reward you for this effort. This self-giving act will indeed take much effort on your part, in that you will have to surrender your pride. Jesus taught a story of a Jewish man traveling on a journey. He told this story in answer to a lawyer’s question regarding “Who is my neighbor?” Anyway, the man was beaten and robbed, wounded and left for dead. A Jewish priest came by and saw the man but did nothing — showed no mercy. Next, a Levite, also a Jew, came along stopped to see, but did nothing to help. (Levite historically served as assistants to the temple priests). And then a Samaritan saw him, had compassion on him, helped him without expecting anything in return. He used expensive ointments as medicine and paid for a room in a nearby inn for rest and recovery.
Here is the kicker: Samaritans and Jews did not like each other. The Jews who should have helped walked on by and did nothing and the one not expected to show love, compassion and mercy did. We are to show mercy to others and God himself will see to it that we obtain mercy likewise. Jesus asked the lawyer a question at the completion of his story regarding the showing of love to our neighbors: “So which of the three do you think was a neighbor to him who fell among thieves?” The lawyer answered: “He who showed mercy on him.” Jesus said: “Go and do likewise.”
Show mercy — obtain mercy.