I have spoken on this topic time after time in the past. Yet most people believe that the supernatural is limited to darkness. In fact, it is mostly portrayed in Hollywood as being dark.
But in fact, God is a supernatural being and he created the supernatural. So when he transforms his born-again children, they become sons and daughters of God — supernatural like God.
You just have to believe. Unbelief has almost destroyed God's church. Jesus walked on water, Peter walked on water, Samson had the strength of 1,000 men, Elijah outran a chariot, which is the equivalent today of being a sports car.
Moses parted the Red Sea and the apostle Paul was bitten by a deadly viper and it did not affect him, whatsoever.
I once spoke to a raggedy car I had years ago that wouldn't start, and it started in the name of Jesus. I once prayed and it stopped raining. Lastly, I prayed and stopped the force of a hurricane.
The Bible says: If you have the faith of a grain of a mustard seed, you could move a mountain. Don't you believe the Bible?
I am no one special. If I can do these things, so can you! You just have to be a born-again Christian, full of the holy ghost, with faith and trust in God.
That is what's wrong with the world now. A lot of Christians are spiritually dead, and will never walk in the supernatural. That is why so much evil is in the world.
God did not give this Earth to the devil, he gave it to man. For years, man has allowed the devil to take it from him. It's time to take it back! Fall on your knees and repent and ask God for the supernatural today. We will need it to fight a supernatural devil in these last days.
Next week: Mysteries Part 3. God bless.