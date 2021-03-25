FARMVILLE – Ayden-Grifton’s softball team pounded out 20 hits overall and scored 13 runs in the first inning on the way to a 17-5 victory over Farmville Central March 15 in the season opener.
Kiley Guthrie was one of nine Chargers with hits; she led the way by going 5-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI.
Krissy Gurkins was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, and Aubrie Jones was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI for Ayden-Grifton.
Those with two hits for the Chargers included Abby Moore (2-3, two runs, two RBI), Summer Little (2-4, three runs, three RBI), Maeana Gray (2-4, run, RBI) and Kim Gurkins (2-3, two runs, three RBI).
Adding one hit was Makiya Andrews (two runs and an RBI).
Kim Gurkins picked up the win on the mound for A-G. She allowed six hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks through four frames.
Krissy Gurkins struck out one batter in one inning of work.
Farmville Central finished with six hits overall, as Haleigh Long went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI while Laycie Eastwood was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Savannah Bland took the loss for the Jaguars. She went 4.1 innings and allowed 12 hits and 10 runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.
Ava Loper worked two-thirds of an inning and walked two while allowing four hits and seven runs (three earned) in relief.
FCHS made five errors to two for the Chargers.
Ayden-Grifton added runs in the second and third frames and tallied two more in the fourth. Farmville Central scored three runs in the second inning and two in the fourth.