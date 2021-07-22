RALEIGH – The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced recently that Alphonso Boyd of Ayden-Grifton High School has been named the recipient of the 2021 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award.
This year’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
This year’s recipient will be honored at the annual Pigskin Preview on Friday, July 23 at the Embassy Suites in Cary.
The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County.
The 2021 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award finalists this year were Boyd, Ethan Letz of Millbrook High School, Demetrius Moore of Southern High School, Lucas Roeber of Chapel Hill High School and Christopher Williams of Heritage High School
The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 26th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.
About the NFF
Bill Dooley Chapter
On Aug. 23, 1995, Bill Dooley, one of the winningest coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited athletic directors, coaches and representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke University, N.C. Central University and North Carolina State University to join him and N.C. Governor, Jim Hunt, at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting that the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission.
In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter and, in 2014, the NFFCHOF Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder.