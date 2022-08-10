Tis’ the season for cautious optimism. Others refer to it as football season, but they aren’t fans of the Tar Heels and Dolphins.
I’ve played and coached football, on top of being a fan, so I truly do love the sport, but it doesn’t love me back. My joints make ridiculous sounds, I honestly may donate my brain to science (once I’m done with it) to test for CTE and I’ve never seen one of my football teams hoist a champion trophy.
Miami’s NFL franchise is most famous for having the league’s only perfect season. Unfortunately, it was their last championship run and it came and went before I was born. That means it happened a long long time ago, because I’m old.
The Dolphins had a busy offseason with the acquisition of an exciting player with a concerning past, the coaching hire of a biracial man whilst being sued for racial discrimination by their former coach and the news they nearly had Tom Brady and Sean Payton if not for the whole being sued for racial discrimination thing.
As a lifelong Dolphins fan, I’m left to either abandon my team or be grateful the inept owner didn’t manage to get Deshaun Watson or Tom Brady on the team despite his best efforts.
I do like the new coach, but what can he realistically be expected to do after taking over an offensive line that statistically was the worst in NFL history? Tyreek Hill is fast, but that won’t help block Vonn Miller in Buffalo or Mathew Judon in New England. He might be able to run 40 yards in four seconds, but his quarterback won’t have four seconds to spare.
Meanwhile, in Chapel Hill, expectations in fall camp have dropped since last year’s disappointing season. Our QB will be leading the NFL’s Washington Commanders (they should have stuck with Football Team) this season and while I’m excited to see who’s next, it’s not yet clear who that is.
The same could be said for several position groups around the Tar Heel football program. There are a plethora of players in the running backs and wide receivers rooms and plenty of recruiting stars, but who will translate that potential to performance?
I haven’t even brought up the defense, which got the coordinator fired. That is largely in part because Gene Chizik is back in Chapel Hill. Carolina fans have seen what he can do when he comes in to take over a defense and it’s impressive. I’m a fan of his work and I’m eager to see the results.
This is where cautious optimism comes into play. It’s important that I set proper expectations to avoid additional emotional damage.
I asked previously what Miami Dolphins fans should expect of new head coach Mike McDaniel taking over such a complicated situation. The answer is better.
He doesn’t have to win a Super Bowl this year, but he is expected to make improvements despite the owners best efforts to mess things up. I’d settle for watching a game without wanting to throw something at the offensive lineman on my TV.
As for what should be expected of Mack Brown at UNC, the answer would also be better. He blamed the media for expectations being too high last year, but if the Tar Heels have another losing season, the Mack Brown 2.0 era may end as abruptly as the first.