The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced on Tuesday the five finalists for the 2021 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award.
Those finalists include Alphonso Boyd of Ayden-Grifton High School, along with Ethan Letz (Millbrook), Demetrius Moore (Southern), Lucas Roeber (Chapel Hill) and Christopher Williams (Heritage).
Each of the five honorees will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the organization.
This year’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient will be announced Tuesday and will receive a $10,000 scholarship in lieu of the $2,000 grant.
The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County.
This year’s recipient will be honored at the annual Pigskin Preview on July 23 at the Embassy Suites in Cary.
The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 26th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.
All-ECC 3A/4A baseball
D.H. Conley swept individual honors and placed five players on the All-Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference baseball team for the recently-concluded season.
Dixon Williams was named conference player of the year in the league, while Jason Mills was tabbed as coach of the year.
In addition to Williams, the Vikings – who won the regular season and advanced to the Eastern 3A Finals before falling to Pitt County rival and eventual state champion J.H. Rose – placed Matthew Matthijs, Justin McDonald, Evan McLean and Braeden Murray on the all-conference squad.
State 3A champion J.H. Rose landed four players on the team: Ryker Galaska, Tyler Bonds, Lee Watson and Grayson Myrick.
South Central, which earned the 4A berth from the conference for the state playoffs, put Trace Baker, Ashton Ross and Drew Browne on the team.
Honorable mention selections went to Wade Jarman, Mitch Jones, Cam Greenway, Danny Sadler and Cole Watkins of J.H. Rose and Daylinh Nguygen-Brown and S’Quan Waters of South Central.
Junior golf
Jack West placed in a tie for 15th place after shooting a second-round 72 at the 24th N.C. Junior Boys 14 and Under Championship in Asheboro earlier this week.
West’s two-day score placed him at 10-over par. Fellow Greenville representative Noah Porter finished in a tie for 41st place.