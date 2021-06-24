Two Pitt County tennis players will continue their seasons this week at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championships.
Pradnya Akula, a junior at South Central, and Ginger Evans, a senior at J.H. Rose, both advanced to the state tournament in singles by finishing in the top four in the Class 3A and Class 4A regionals last Friday and Saturday (June 18-19), respectively.
Akula reached the second round in singles in her previous two Class 4 East Regional appearances. Her goal this year was to qualify for the state tournament.
She accomplished that feat with wins in her first two matches – 6-1, 6-0 over Anna Sabiston of Cardinal Gibbons and then 6-2, 6-2 over Enloe’s Nirandra Sivakumar in the quarterfinals.
“I am really excited,” Akula said. “My goal was to make it to states this year so it means a lot. My coach came on the court to hug me; it was the best feeling.”
Akula played hard despite Saturday’s heat and suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss to No. 1 seed Jill Gruber of Millbrook in the semifinals. She ended up fourth overall after winning the first set but eventually losing 6-2, 6-7, 0-1 (10-12 tiebreaker) to Emma Hulicki of Wakefield. A 12-point tiebreaker was used to play out the third set due to the heat.
Akula talked about her regional experience.
“The girls I played were really good,” she said. “I think what helped me win the matches was that my nerves were controlled so I was able to play to my full capacity.”
Evans, seeded No. 3 in the 3A singles draw, won her first two matches to earn her spot at the state tournament.
She defeated White Oak’s Ryleigh Kellum 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and then edged Sarah Stephens of Wilmington New Hanover 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in a grueling, two-and-a-half-hour match in the quarterfinals.
On Saturday, Evans lost 6-0, 6-1 to Chloe Harrington, the No. 2 seed from New Hanover, in the semifinals.
Evans came back in the third-place match, however. She lost the first set and trailed 5-2 in the second set before rallying to defeat Clayton’s Marcela Villasuso-Venagas 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
The 3A state tournament will be held at Burlington Tennis Complex, while the 4A tournament will be at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh. Both events are June 25-26.