Editor’s Note: Earlier this summer, the sports staffs of The Daily Reflector in Greenville and The Standard in Snow Hill chose male and female athletes of the year from each high school in their coverage areas.
The athletes of the year, by school, are as follows – Kelly Tripp and Alphonso Boyd (Ayden-Grifton), Terquavion Smith and Lauryn Pitt (Farmville Central), Jonathon Willis and Abby Burress (Greene Central) and Moses Tufts and Alexis Hastings (South Central).
AYDEN-GRIFTON
Alphonso ‘Vito’ Boyd
Boyd participated in four sports this past year for the Chargers – football, basketball, wrestling and track and field.
Boyd was an all-conference lineman in football, a regional runnerup at 285 in wrestling, and a regional runnerup in the discus and third in the shotput in the same tournament.
He is also the 2021 National Football Foundation Bill Dooley Chapter’s award winner.
Boyd plans to walk on in football at North Carolina A&T this fall.
Honorable Mention
• Jackson Wilkie: He was the Chargers best runner in cross country and second in goals for soccer.
• Quinton Mitchell: He averaged 14.4 points, seven rebounds and two steals in basketball and shined on the football field.
• Jayden Wooten: He posted an 11-3 record as an all-conference wrestler who advanced to regionals. He also played football, basketball and baseball.
• Anthony Hernandez: He was a top player for the soccer and tennis teams.
• Matthew Roth: He was a solid goalie for the Chargers soccer team.
Kelly Tripp
Kelly just completed her sophomore year for the Chargers, where she participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
She averaged 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals per game, and was a regional winner and state qualifier in the state championship track meet.
Honorable Mention
• Holly Cannon: She was an outstanding volleyball player and track and field performer.
• Kylie Guthrie: She batted .415 with 17 hits, 17 runs and eight RBIs for the softball team.
• Summer Little: She was part of A-G’s volleyball team and batted .289 in softball with 14 hits, 11 runs and eight RBIs.
• Jayla Johnson: She was a consistent sprinter and part of the 400-meter relay team that finished second in the state.
• Lauryn Arnold: She played at No. 1 singles this past year for the Chargers tennis team.
FARMVILLE CENTRAL
Terquavion Smith
What didn’t he do as a member of the Jaguars basketball team? He led FCHS to its third straight state championship this past season by averaging almost 30 points per game which included acrobatic dunks and great open-court play. He was a player of the year in the conference and region and made a number of all-state teams while adding six rebounds and nearly six assists per game.
Smith recently led the East to a win in the annual East-West All-Star Game and has signed to play for North Carolina State University.
Honorable Mention
• Leontae Moye: He averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds and led the Jaguars in blocked shots in basketball and was a solid outfielder for the baseball team.
• DaMarr Harvey: The speedster finished second in the 2A state championship meet in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.
• Dontavious Short: An all-conference running back in football, he was part of the basketball team as well as the 1,600-meter relay team that placed fourth in the regional.
• Lee Parker: He was a standout catcher for the Jaguars baseball team and a midfielder for the soccer squad.
Lauryn Pitt
Lauryn proved to be a dominant player in volleyball for the Jaguars last season.
Pitt became a kills machine with 210 and added 119 digs, more than 100 service points and 17 blocks while being named the Eastern Plains 2A Conference player of the year while also having significant roles during her high school career in soccer, basketball and track and field.
Honorable Mention
• Kenya Pittman: A five-sport athlete in her career who completed in volleyball, basketball, softball, soccer and track, she made 13 blocks in volleyball while batting .429 in softball with 18 hits, 20 runs scored and three triples this year.
• Corinne Denham: A prolific goal-scorer in soccer for the conference champions, amassing 31 in the regular season, which put her in the top five in the state. She scored 16 goals in two matches (nine vs. Greene Central, seven vs. Nash Central) and had 112 digs in volleyball.
• Danielle Parker: A three-sport performer in volleyball, soccer and track who compiled 82 kills and was a top-eight finisher in the 100-meter hurdles in the regional track meet.
• Amiya Joyner: Scored 272 points, grabbed 140 rebounds and blocked 28 shots for the Jaguars’ state finalist basketball team.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Moses Tufts
Moses was the leading scorer and go-player for the South Central High School boys’ basketball team this past season as the Falcons finished 13-0 before COVID forced them to forfeit in the first round of the state 4A playoffs.
He was named the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year for his efforts.
Honorable Mention
• S’Quan Waters: A productive home run hitter in baseball and was also a playmaker for the football team.
• Omar Harris: Served as a valuable compliment to Tufts in hoops, finishing as the No. 2 scorer for the Falcons.
• Tymain Everett: A track standout who took eighth place in the high jump at the 4A state meet.
• Daylinh Brown: One of the school’s most versatile athletes, he was a key contributor as a point guard and also a speedster on the baseball diamond, going 13-for-13 in stolen bases.
• Trace Baker: Earned an all-conference nod in baseball thanks to his pitching prowess along with leading the team in RBIs.
Alexis Hastings
One of the final moments for Alexis Hastings as a multi-sport standout at South Central High School was also one of her most significant, when she won the triple jump event at the state 4A track and field championship meet with a mark of 37 feet, 9 inches.
Honorable Mention
• Kayla Friend: Led South Central in scoring in basketball, a sport in which the Falcons finished 10-2. She was also a goal-scorer for soccer.
• Natalie Baldwin: Won a conference individual championship in track and was an all-conference soccer standout.
• Alleigh Johnson: Signed with Queens University to play volleyball after a multi-sports career at SC featuring 270 volleyball kills and 264 digs.
• Alisa Ruffin: Was instrumental for the Falcons in the state volleyball playoffs and as a senior leader.
• Kayla Smith: Qualified for the state meet in the 400-meter run and also was a go-to player on the basketball court.
GREENE CENTRAL
Jonathon Willis
Jonathon enjoyed solid seasons in both football and track and field for the Rams.
In football, he ran for 416 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
In track and field, Willis finished third in the 200 meters, fourth in the 100 meters and was part of a second-place 400-meter relay team during the Class 2A East Regional in Newport.
Honorable Mention
• Jayden Willis: Recorded two sacks, 43 tackles and a fumble recovery for the football team; also participated in track.
• Tucker Williams: One of the top players in singles and doubles for the traditionally-loaded Rams tennis team.
• Alex Nunez: Led GC’s high-scoring soccer team with 20 goals and added 13 assists.
• Nathan Drake: He was second on the team in goals (18) and chipped in 10 assists for the Rams.
• Andrew Fraboni: Participated in football, golf and track and field and was a North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) sportsmanship award winner.
Abby Burress
Her senior season proved to be a challenging one for Burress, who, after extensive rehabilitation and physical therapy following an accident during the summer, played the last handful of volleyball matches and then participated in softball for the Rams.
In softball, she batted .306 (11-for-36) with a triple, six stolen bases and nine runs batted in.
Honorable Mention
• Cassidy Turner: Had seven hits, nine RBIs, a double and a home run for the softball team, and also played volleyball.
• Isabel Borja: She was a midfielder and defender for the soccer team.
• Venancia Miller: One of the top players on a traditionally solid tennis team, she also scored a goal and had an assist for the soccer team.
• Starr Benton: Batted .314 in softball with 11 hits, 12 RBI, three doubles and a triple; also played volleyball.
• Amber Speight: Batted a sizzling .531 in softball with 17 hits, 13 runs, 11 RBI and nine stolen bases; was also solid in volleyball.