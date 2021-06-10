FARMVILLE — The third time proved to be the charm for the Farmville Central baseball team last week on Senior Night.
The Jaguars used a solid pitching performance from Dylan Harris and a three-run second inning to overcome North Pitt 5-2 in a nonconference game featuring neighboring Eastern Plains 2A Conference rivals on June 1.
Farmville Central ended a five-game losing streak and finished the season 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the EPC 2A. North Pitt, who had beaten the Jaguars 11-9 and 8-5 in their previous two meetings, suffered its first loss and entered the week 10-1 overall and 8-0 in the EPC 2A, ahead of North Johnston (5-1 conference, 9-2 overall).
Harris pitched a complete game for FCHS, going all seven innings. He allowed just three hits and two runs with five strikeouts.
Leontae Moye went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for the Jaguars. Harris added two hits and scored a run, while Sam Barrow also collected two hits in the victory.
ALSO ON JUNE 1
Greene Central 4,
Ayden-Grifton 2
AYDEN – Greene Central pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth inning to edge Ayden-Grifton in a Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
The Rams (6-3 ECC, 6-4 overall) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and held the lead until the Chargers (1-8 ECC, 1-10 overall) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to deadlock the score.
Braden Burress led GCHS with three hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored, while Jay Bennett added two hits and two RBI for the Rams. Leland Barrow had the other hit.
Jackson Hendricks paced Ayden-Grifton with two hits, while Wesley Joyner, Austin Babcock and Dillon Koonce added one hit each.
Cameron Taylor worked 2.2 innings of relief to pick up the win on the mound for Greene Central. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Starter Leland Barrow toiled 5.1 frames and surrendered four hits and two earned runs with one walk and four strikeouts.
Austin Jones started on the mound for the Chargers. He worked six innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts and two walks. Reliever Wesley Joyner was tagged with the loss after pitching two innings. He struck out four and allowed two hits and two unearned runs.