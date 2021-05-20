Greene Central, Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central’s baseball teams earned splits with conference foes while South Central shut out North Lenoir in last week’s league action on the diamond.
MAY 13
Greene Central 8,
South Lenoir 7
SNOW HILL – Greene Central scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to escape with an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference win over South Lenoir at home.
Braden Burress led the Rams (2-3 overall) with three hits while Pat Ginn added two hits and Tyson Davis, Cameron Taylor, Jordan Scott and Leland Barrow added one hit each.
Burress earned the win on the mound in relief of Beau Hedgepeth (6.1 innings, 12 hits, seven runs, five earned runs, three walks, two strikeouts).
GCHS erase a 2-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Blue Devils scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings and added three in the seventh for a 7-4 lead.
Washington 4,
Ayden-Grifton 2
WASHINGTON – The Chargers led 1-0 early, but the Pam Pack responded with three runs in the third and one in the sixth and then held off a Ayden-Grifton rally in the seventh to take the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
Tanner Cannon led A-G with two hits, while Matthew Roth and Austin Babcock added the other hits.
Babcock suffered the loss on the mound after going six innings and giving up seven hits and four earned runs. He struck out seven and walked three.
MAY 11
South Lenoir 10,
Greene Central 0
DEEP RUN – Greene Central managed just two hits (Jordan Scott and Jay Bennett) against Blue Devils pitcher Jon Howard (12 strikeouts) and suffered an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference loss on the road.
South Lenoir broke open a 3-0 game with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Braden Burress, Leland Barrow, Jay Bennett and Zyquan Williams worked on the mound for the Rams.
Ayden-Grifton 4.
Washington 2
AYDEN – A two-run second inning and runs in the fourth and fifth frames proved to be enough as Ayden-Grifton handed Washington an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference loss.
Dillon Koonce and Wesley Joyner led the Chargers with two hits each, while Matthew Roth and Tanner Cannon provided the other hits.
Joyner worked six innings for Ayden-Grifton. He allowed six hits and two unearned runs with one walk and five strikeouts. Austin Babcock toiled one inning for the Chargers.
Jaguars split
with Cougars
Farmville Central’s baseball team suffered its first loss of the season during a split with SouthWest Edgecombe last week in Eastern Plains 2A Conference action.
The Jaguars defeated the Cougars 5-1 on May 11 in Pinetops. They scored a run in the first, sixth and seventh innings and tacked on two in the fifth frame.
Three days later (May 14), FCHS suffered a 9-5 loss to SWE, as the Cougars used four runs in the fourth inning and three in the seventh to pull out the league win.
South Central 7,
North Lenoir 0
LAGRANGE – A three-run first inning proved more than enough as South Central eased past North Lenoir.
Joshua James and Ashton Ross each had a pair of hits for the Falcons, while Drew Browne, S’Quan Waters and Daniel Paciullo added one hit each.
Alex Bouche and Trace Baker saw time on the mound for South Central. Baker earned the win by allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.