SNOW HILL – Jay Bennett is making a short trip to continue his baseball career.
Bennett, a standout infielder for Greene Central High School, signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play for Lenoir Community College.
Bennett said LCC was his first and only choice, baseball or not.
“I decided that LCC was where I was going, with or without baseball,” he said. “They have an amazing engineering program that I’ve been interested in for a long time. They were the first college to show interest, so I didn’t waste any time (with my decision).”
Bennett, who has mainly played third base at Greene Central, is projected to play third base and first base at LCC.
Bennett started playing baseball at the age of 4.
“I have been playing baseball since I could walk, it seems like,” he said. “When I was little I was never the best, but I made the biggest jump in skill the summer before my freshman year (at Greene Central).”
Bennett said his favorite individual memory happened during his freshman year.
“I climbed to the top of the lineup and saw my hard work paying off,” he said.
“As a team, my favorite memories have mainly come from just having fun on and off the ballfield,” he added. “Everyone on the team is friends and we always compete with each other.”
Bennett offered many thanks for those who have helped him reach this point.
“First off I have to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport I love for two more years,” he said. “Thank you to my parents for all the sacrifices they made for me, starting when they signed me up to play baseball when I was 4. Thank you to all of my family for coming to my games and pushing me to be the best I can be.”
Lastly, Bennett thanked his friends Laura Wade, Tyler Horner and Josh Anderson “for going to the cages with me at any time of the night or day and helping me better my game,” and also a huge thank you to Jabo Fulgham (“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be able to hit the broad side of a barn,” he said). He also thanked his coaches and teammates he’s had through the years.
Bennett, who said he always dreamed he could play college baseball but didn’t think he had the talent until recently, when he gained much confidence after support from his parents, Wade (his girlfriend) and Horner.
What advice would Bennett give to youngsters aspiring to play their chosen sport in college?
“Love the game – you have to love the game that you want to play in college, no way around it,” he said. “You have to have a strong work ethic. My dad has always told me that doesn’t matter how much talent you have, if you don’t work hard then you’re wasting your talent – so outwork everyone around you and push yourself to be the best version of yourself.”
Finally, Bennett stressed academics.
“Prioritize academics,” he said. “If you end up being able to go play somewhere, you have to have good grades to go anywhere. The worst news you could get is you can’t play at the school you dreamed of because your grades aren’t good enough.”