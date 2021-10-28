Lucas Causey wanted to break 19 minutes and 30 seconds. Gianna Speight wanted to run her best time and end up in first place.
Turns out the Farmville Central runners both saved their best for last and got what they wanted during the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Cross Country Championships held Wednesday (Oct. 20) on the Jaguars’ home course.
Causey ran a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds in the boys race to finish in fourth place behind the Washington trio of Issac Campbell (18:50 and boys runner of the year), Braden Smithwick (19:01) and Luke Brown (19:19).
Farmville Central had two other male runners place in the top 10 to earn all-conference honors: Tiyun Turnage was fifth at 19:32, while Ja’Mide Lang emerged eighth at 20:51.
Greene Central’s top runner in the boys’ race was Owen Dyer, who came in 12th with a time of 22:11. Ayden-Grifton’s top placer was Jackson Robol (24th at 26:59).
In the girls race, Speight set the pace and ran a personal-best time of 23:03 to take first place and earn conference female runner of the year honors.
Skylar Vines was the top runner for Ayden-Grifton; she was 10th overall with a time of 26:59.
Washington defeated Farmville Central 19-40 for the boys title and took the girls crown with 15 points (the other teams didn’t have enough runners to score).