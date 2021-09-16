SNOW HILL – They are not the same old Rams, but the Ayden-Grifton volleyball team still found a way to defeat Greene Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match last Tuesday (Sept. 7).
The Chargers dropped the first set but came back to win the match 21-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12, handing the Rams (7-3 overall, 1-2 EPC) their third defeat in their last four matches after they started the season 6-0.
“I tell you something – that team over there has got some defense,” said A-G coach Nicole Waters, whose squad improved to 2-1 in conference play and 4-3 overall. “Their coach (Emily Lahr) has done a good job working with them. They have a good little team who has made a lot of improvement.”
Greene Central had not won a set over the Chargers since they defeated them three sets to one in their first league match of the 2015 season. The Chargers entered Tuesday’s match having won 30 straight sets and 10 matches in a row since then.
In a back and forth first set, a kill from Karsyn Radford put Greene Central ahead for good, 20-19. On Laura Rodriguez’s serve, Angel Hill had a kill and a block to make it 22-19.
A-G sliced the deficit to two points twice, but Lauryn Fields served the final two points to put the Rams up one set to none.
The rest of the match, however, was all Ayden-Grifton.
Citing better communication – which included limiting the chances the Rams had at the net – the Chargers broke an early tie when Alyssa Rouse served three straight points (Ashlee Capizzi had a kill).
The Rams stayed close, cutting the deficit to three (14-11) on a missed kill. But a play by Holly Cannon at the net widened the lead to six (18-12), and Abby Langemann served out the remainder of the set which included a pair of aces and a kill from Rouse to even the match at a set each.
Hill’s block gave GC an early 4-2 advantage in the third set, but Daisy Quiroz served four straight points (Langemann had a kill) before a block by Parker Toole made it 7-6.
The Rams briefly took the lead before a play at the net by Cannon tied it at 8-all. From there, Langemann served three points, and Haley Pasour collected five in a row (Cannon had a block and a tap at the net) to extend the Chargers’ lead to 17-11. The Rams never got any closer than five points the rest of the way as Savannah Smith, Rouse and Marlen Angel served out the set, giving the visitors a two sets to one edge.
Set four featured early leads by both teams until two points from Yaneth Quiroz gave the Chargers a lead they would not relinquish. Daisy Quiroz added four points, and later in the set, Pasour added three in a row, which included a kill from Capizzi off a set by Cannon) to make it 14-7.
The Rams never could build any momentum after that as three points from Ny Roberson widened the lead to 21-11. Angel recorded the last four points after another tap from Cannon ended the match in A-G’s favor.
“We had some breakdowns in communication early and I feel like they adjusted after that first set,” Waters said. “I told them that we had to work as a team; that was the only way we were going to be successful.”
Lahr said the match served as another learning experience for her Rams, who are seeking to eclipse eight wins for the first time since 2019. Over the past seven seasons, GC has posted a 37-92 record, including 17-54 in league play.
“There’s a huge difference between the girls last year and this year,” Lahr said. “We have six returning girls who’ve all had great mentors and they’ve worked really hard. They have the mentality that they’re going to leave every single piece of them on the court, whether defensively or offensively.
“It was nice to come out strong and to push, but you have to be able to close, and that’s something we will continue to work on,” she concluded.