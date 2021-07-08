Tanner Cannon signs

Ayden-Grifton High School 2021 graduate Tanner Cannon, seated, center, flanked by parents Tracy and Reggie Cannon, signed a national letter of intent recently to play baseball for Lenoir Community College.

 Contributed photo

Ayden-Grifton’s Tanner Cannon recently signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Lenoir Community College.

Cannon led the Chargers in batting (.344) by going 11-for-32 at the plate with seven runs scored, seven RBI, a triple and a home run in addition to five stolen bases in six attempts. Defensively, he made 15 putouts, added one assist and committed just two errors.

On the mound, Cannon struck out 11, walked seven and allowed nine hits and four earned runs in eight innings pitched.

Cannon talked about his college decision with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.

Q: Where do they have you projected to play in college?

A: I am projected to play in the outfield and pitch.

Q: What positions have you played while at A-G?

A: Outfield and Pitcher.

Q: Tell me about the decision. Who else was interested in you?

A: It (LCC) was my best fit so that I can still learn and progress. LCC also has a great coaching staff. Barton, St Andrews, West Virginia Tech, MACU and Paul D. Camp Community College also showed some interest in me.

Q: What factors led you to choose LCC over the others?

A: Coaching and the fact that progress that can be made at Lenoir Community College.

Q: What do you want to major in academically?

A: I’d like to major in Business.

Q: Tell me about your sport. At what age did you start playing? Tell me about your progression, from youth to middle school to high school.

A: I started playing at 4 years old with Tee ball and played travel ball until 8th grade. Once I got to high school, I joined a showcase team called Game Time Prospects and stayed with them my whole high school career.

Q: How has playing travel ball helped you for high school baseball?

A: Game Time Prospects helped me get interest from other schools by reaching out to them. Also it helped me to see better and more experienced pitching to get me ready for high school baseball.

Q: What have been your favorite memories, both individually and as a team?

A: Going to second round playoffs my sophomore year was very exciting.

Q: Who have been a big influence on you during your journey in baseball?

A: I would like to thank (parents) Tracy Cannon and Reggie Cannon, Will Lane, Corey Skinner and my Ttravel ball coaches for their support.

Q: Did you ever think you could play baseball in college?

A: Yes.

Q: What led you to believe that? Was it a coach, or certain game, etc.

A: During my sophomore year when I was playing with the seniors, I started to see myself grow into a better baseball player. Learning from the older guys really helped.

Q: If you were giving advice to younger kids who aspire to be a college athlete, what would you tell them?

A: Going to camps and playing showcases during the summer and fall helps with getting looks and overall you get better.

Contact Jim Green at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.