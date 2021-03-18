The North Carolina Tennis Foundation and USTA North Carolina recently gave Donald Clark a special honor.
Clark was named the USTA Junior Team Tennis Local League Coordinator of the Year for 2020.
Clark is the local league coordinator for Downeast Junior Team Tennis based in Snow Hill.
“It’s always nice to receive an award from the North Carolina Tennis Association,” Clark said.
Clark was nominated by Reid Kinlaw of Cary Tennis Center, whom Clark calls “one of the most outstanding junior team tennis coordinators in the state.”
The league was actually started in the early 1980s by River Birch Tennis Center Director Henry Hostetler and was continued through the 1990s by current River Birch Tennis Center Director Chris Hinson.
The original league had only one division for players 18 and under. It currently has divisions for 10s, 12s, 14s and 18s with beginning and intermediate divisions in each age group.
Clark first got involved in Junior Team Tennis when he formed a team at Greene Central High School and entered it into the league in the mid-90s.
In 2004, Clark accepted the position of local league coordinator from the NCTA and has held it for almost 20 years (while forming and sometimes coaching Greene County teams in the league).
Clark sets up the leagues about a month before the seasons begin. He notifies coaches of the leagues being offered, days and times for playing dates, answer questions and help coaches get the USTA-require Safe Play course and background check completed by the time the season starts.
Clark then makes the schedules and answers questions during the season.
In addition, Clark has to regularly attend NCTA Junior Team Tennis meetings to keep up with the latest rules and policies.
He often volunteers at the state tournament and help local teams get their paperwork completed in order to compete in the state tournament.
The league regularly sends teams to state tournaments. One of the teams, Kinston Recreation Department coached by Scott Alston, won the 18-and-under Intermediate League state championship a few years ago.
Clark believes Junior Team Tennis has played a role in the success of the middle school programs at Greene Central.
“For one thing, it’s made sure that there’s been a steady supply of players each year for the teams,” he said. “It’s also allowed local kids to experience top-level competition that they probably wouldn’t see if they only played in Greene County. I think it’s also been good for the kids to be able to play tennis some for fun in the offseason and not have to worry so much about winning and losing.”
In addition, Clark noted, the girls get to play on the same teams as the boys in JTT.
“That’s established a camaraderie between the mens’ and womens’ teams at Greene Central over the years,” he said.
Downeast Junior Team Tennis has leagues in the spring, summer and fall. Teams play each other twice (home and away), which gives players in this area of the state an opportunity to play some competitive matches before high school, and for older players, outside of the high school schedule, Clark said.