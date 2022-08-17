I remember being able to enjoy coach fights without fear that it could somehow turn deadly. That’s exactly what happened last week in Texas when a youth football coach was shot and killed by an opposing coach.
I know saying I enjoy coach fights might not sound appropriate, however it’s a guilty pleasure and I’m being honest. It doesn’t always have to result in fists being thrown, but when words between coaches become more, things get very interesting.
Take for example this past weekend when two opposing soccer managers shook hands after a match and it got intense. One manager is from Italy and the other is from Germany, so it’s likely they have different personalities. One manager used to coach the other club and those two teams are rivals. The match also ended in a draw, and not without a bit of controversy.
All of that culminated in what should’ve been another forgettable handshake after the match, but Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel wanted Tottenham’s current (and former Chelsea) manager Antonio Conte to look him in the eye when he shook hands with him and because he didn’t get what he wanted, he refused to let go of his hand. Passionate words I didn’t understand were exchanged and I wondered for a moment if the two might fight while still holding hands.
I know people who care deeply about the score and results of that match, but the only thing that happened on that pitch I cared about I have since seen about 15 times on YouTube and might watch 15 times more.
Sometimes the jabs coaches take aren’t physical at all and can go unnoticed by many. I can think of one such example from the past week.
There seems to be some debate in Lexington, Kentucky about whether the University of Kentucky is a basketball or football school. I say the argument is in Lexington because everyone outside of city limits knows the University of Kentucky is a basketball school.
Nobody told Wildcat football coach Mark Stoops though and, after four straight postseason wins, he took offense to basketball coach John Calipari recently calling Kentucky a basketball school and reminded him on Twitter that they are in the SEC, which everyone knows is a football conference.
Their exchange would’ve been funny and entertaining enough, but UNC football coach Mack Brown has jokes. He was interviewed last week on Paul Finebaum’s SEC Network show and apparently started the interview by saying, “May I say that our basketball coach, Hubert Davis, and I are getting along wonderfully, we can start with that, and get that out of the way.”
My favorite coaching altercation of all time was between former UNC and N.C. State coaches Donnie Thompson and Ted Cain in 1993. Thompson was reportedly upset that Cain hadn’t shaken hands after the game so he “body slammed” him. It was more of an old WWE Goldberg spear, but it was an impressive wrestling move all the same and it happened on the field moments after a Tar Heel football win.
Think I haven’t watched that clip on YouTube several times… today? I most certainly have.
I love it when coaches act as passionate as the fans. It makes them relatable and it makes us like them even more. Having said that, can we all agree it shouldn’t turn deadly though?