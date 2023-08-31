...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Idalia will continue to bring heavy rain to
Eastern North Carolina through this afternoon. Storm total
rainfall amounts between 4 to 10 inches, with isolated
amounts of up to 15 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Farmville Central’s Brandon Knight, left, breaks away from a trio of Ayden-Grifton defenders on his way to a 47-yard touchdown run during the matchup in 2022.
School sports fans heading out to games this year can leave their wallets at home — as long as they keep their phones handy.
More Pitt County Schools are opting for digital ticketing for middle school and high school athletics events. While most schools in the district accept either online or cash payments for admission, a handful have gone cashless at the gate. Digital admission is the only ticket to games at D.H. Conley and South Central high schools, and A.G. Cox Middle School and G.R. Whitfield School announced their new online ticket policies this summer on social media.