Farmville Central's Knight

Farmville Central’s Brandon Knight, left, breaks away from a trio of Ayden-Grifton defenders on his way to a 47-yard touchdown run during the matchup in 2022.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

School sports fans heading out to games this year can leave their wallets at home — as long as they keep their phones handy.

More Pitt County Schools are opting for digital ticketing for middle school and high school athletics events. While most schools in the district accept either online or cash payments for admission, a handful have gone cashless at the gate. Digital admission is the only ticket to games at D.H. Conley and South Central high schools, and A.G. Cox Middle School and G.R. Whitfield School announced their new online ticket policies this summer on social media.

  