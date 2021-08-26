South Central’s football team closed within eight points in the fourth quarter, but a late interception and score by Kinston helped the Vikings win 43-28 in a nonconference game in Winterville Friday night (Aug. 20).
Like many games on opening night, a lightning delay halted the action in the first half.
After a 45-minute delay in the first quarter, the Falcons took an 8-0 lead on a touchdown run from S’Quan Waters and a two-point conversion.
Kinston scored twice in the second quarter to grab a 15-8 lead at halftime.
Waters’ second TD a 20-yard run, pulled South Central within a point (15-14) in the third stanza, but Kinston added a pair of scores – one from Calvin Holloway and one from Corion Baker – to go ahead 28-14.
Waters’ third score of the game – a TD run – and the conversion got the Falcons within a touchdown (28-22), but a pick-six ended the rally, and the Vikings held a 36-22 advantage late in the final quarter.
Each team scored once more in the remaining time.
Waters finished with 101 yards on 19 carries to lead the South Central offense. Chris Spell added 63 yards on two carries, while K.J. Chadwick managed 33 yards on nine attempts and Boston Vines added 23 yards on two carries.
The Falcons tallied 223 yards rushing on 42 attempts.
Chadwick completed seven of 22 passes for 60 yards and three interceptions, while David Horvath connected on his only pass for 22 yards.
Dontriz Barrett caught four passes for 42 yards, while Jamir Simmons added three catches for 19 yards and Daniel McNair chipped in two receptions for 18 yards.
For Kinston, Messiah Semndaia was 14 of 23 passing for 225 yards and three TDs while Baker added 117 yards and two scores on three catches. Kasim Morgan (5-33), Holloway (3-42) and Antwon Giggetts (2-12) also added catches.
South Central returns to action on Friday with a nonconference game at West Craven. Kickoff is 7 p.m.