South Central High School was well represented on the 2021 All-Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference football, baseball and soccer teams this season.

The Falcons finished third during the football regular season and were the conference’s 4A representative for the state playoffs. Those selected for the all-conference honor in football were Zyaire Williams, Brian Hardy, Brandon Sanders and Janari Carmichael.

Honorable mentions went to S’Quan Waters, Janeal Dade-El, Jahmari Staton and Hezekiah Brown.

The SCHS baseball team collected three all-conference players after qualifying for the Class 4A playoffs.

They were Trace Baker, Ashton Ross and Drew Browne. Honorable mentions went to S’Quan Waters and Daylinh Nguyen-Brown.

The South Central girls soccer team also placed four players on the All-ECC 3A/4A team this season.

They were Roxanne Kirby, Gracie Jett, Natalie Baldwin and Jasmine Palacios.

The Falcons’ honorable mention selection was McKenzie Odom.

