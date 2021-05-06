WINTERVILLE — South Central swept Greene Central in a nonconference track meet on April 27.
The Falcons won the girls meet 118-10 and the boys meet 101-35.
Top-three results involving both schools are as follows:
• Girls 400 relay: South Central first (55.8)
• Girls 1,600 relay: South Central first (5:12.8)
• Girls 3,200 relay: South Central first (12:07.5)
• Girls 100: Malay Mitchell (SC) first (13.6), Carissa Callender (SC) second (13.6), Jainiyah Parris (SC) third (14.3)
• Girls 200: Kayla Smith (SC) first (28.0), Akima Hukins (SC) second (29.8), Malay Mitchell (SC) third (29.9)
• Girls 400: Kayla Smith (SC) first (1:10.2), Parker Toole (GC) second (1:11.1)
• Girls 800: Angeles Ibarra (SC) first (2:52.1), Emily Grubbs (SC) second (3:01.6), Parker Toole (GC) third (3:36.5)
• Girls 1,600: Alyssa Powell (SC) first (7:00), Angeles Ibarra (SC) second (7:01)
• Girls 3,200: Madison Quinn (SC) first (13:13.2)
• Girls 100 hurdles: Yamari Williams (SC) first (18.9), Macahia Bryant (SC) second (19.4), Nivea Jones (SC) third (20.4)
• Girls 300 hurdles: Macahia Bryant (SC) first (59.2), Yamari Williams (SC) second (59.5), Nivea Jones (SC) third (1:00.5)
• Girls Discus: Kirsten Stocks (SC) first (77-00), Marhsayiah Sutton (GC) second (67-08), Zymeia Atkins (SC) third (65-01)
• Girls Shot Put: Kirsten Stocks (SC) first (27-09), Marshayiah Sutton (GC) second (26-06.50), Zymeia Atkins (SC) third (24-08)
• Girls Long Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (16-00), Khaliya Williams (SC) second (14-02), Ni’Yana Williams (SC) third (14-00)
• Girls Triple Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (30-04), Khaliya Williams (SC) second (29-01), Braden Kell (SC) third (28-10)
• Girls 800 relay: South Central first (1:59.5)
• Boys 400 relay: Greene Central first (45.0), South Central second (46.0)
• Boys 1,600 relay: South Central A first (4:00.1), South Central B second (4:12), Greene Central third (4:21.3)
• Boys 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:24), Greene Central second (11:54.3)
• Boys 100: Jonathon Willis (GC) first (10.6), Chris Spell (SC) second (11.1), Josiah Thompson (GC) third (11.2)
• Boys 200: Jonathon Willis (GC) first (22.5), Josiah Thompson (GC) second (23.5), Kendall Colley (GC) third (23.8)
• Boys 400: Cameron Clark (SC) first (56.9), Dezmond Cobb (GC) second (58.3), Jalen Corey (SC) third (59.5)
• Boys 800: Mario Delgado (SC) first (2:15.7), Matthew Hill (SC) second (2:19.9), Simon Thomas (SC) third (2:21)
• Boys 1,600: Matthew Hill (SC) first (5:17), Garrison Outlaw (SC) second (5:30), Brody Behm (SC) third (5:47)
• Boys 3,200: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (10:24.9), Riley Adamski (SC) second (11:50), Matthew Riggs (SC) third (12:17.5)
• Boys 110 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) first (16.1), Jarvis Williams (SC) second (19.1), Yhamari Williams (SC) third (19.4)
• Boys 300 hurdles: Yhamari Williams (SC) first (46.9), Omica Daniels (SC) second (47.7), Jarvis Williams (SC) third (48.2)
• Boys Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (117-09), Devon Smith (SC) second (99-06), Rayshon Pollard (GC) third (98-03)
• Boys Shot Put: Jacob Beamon (GC) first (41-06), Brian Hardy (SC) second (40-10), Devon Smith (SC) third (38-09.50)
• Boys Long Jump: Brian Griffin (SC) first (19-00), Dezmond Cobb (GC) second (18-08), Jalen Coward (SC) third (18-01)
• Boys Triple Jump: Michael Whitfield (SC) first (37-00), Brian Griffin (SC) second (36-04), Chandler Everett (SC) third (35-07).
• Boys High Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (5-10), Jamari Coppage (GC) second (5-08)
• Boys 800 relay: South Central first (1:36.8), Greene Central second (1:41.6)