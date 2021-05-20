GOLDSBORO – South Central outscored Eastern Wayne and D.H. Conley to win the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference boys and girls track meets at Eastern Wayne High School on May 13.
The Falcons won the boys meet 102-43 over Conley, while Eastern Wayne was third with 25 points.
The Falcon girls defeated Eastern Wayne 99-40, with Conley placing third (29 points).
Top-five individual results for South Central were as follows:
BOYS
• 100: S’Quan Waters second (11.64), Chris Spell third (11.64)
• 200: S’Quan Waters first (23.34), Chris Spell fifth (24.14)
• 400: Cameron Clark second (56.34), Daniel McNair fourth (56.94), Jalen Corey fifth (57.04)
• 800: Matthew Riggs second (2:09.10)
• 1,600: Cooper Kleckner first (4:31), Riley Adamski second (5:07.10), Matthew Hill third (5-07.50)
• 3,200: Cooper Kleckner first (10-17.50), Riley Adamski second (12:15.40), Garrison Outlaw third (12:18.50)
• 110 hurdles: Jarvis Williams second (18.24), Michael Whitfield third (19.24)
• 300 hurdles: Jarvis Williams first (45.14), Michael Whitfield second (50.34), Brandon Sanders third (50.94)
• 400 relay: South Central first (44.84)
• 800 relay: South Central second (1:38)
• 1,600 relay: South Central second (3:47.10)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:03.50)
• High Jump: Jalen Coward first (6-00), Tymain Everett second (5-08), Michael Whitfield fourth (5-02)
• Long Jump: Tymain Everett third (19-10), S’Quan Waters fourth (19-04)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett second (40-08), Brian Griffin third (40-00), Michael Whitfield fourth (38-04), Chandler Everett fifth (31-00)
• Discus: Blake Byrum first (132-09), Devon Smith second (110-05), Ben Ayino fourth (101-00), Jahneal Dade-El fifth (99-08)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy second (43-05), Tyshaun Tyson third (42-06), Ben Ayino fourth (40-00), Jahneal Dade-El fifth (39-01)
GIRLS
• 100: Shaliah Jones second (13.04)
• 200: Shaliah Jones first (26.44), Kayla Smith third (27.14)
• 400: Kayla Smith first (1:05.84), Zaria Biggs third (1:11.84), Braden Kell fourth (1:13.04)
• 800: Emily Grubbs third (2:50.30), Angeles Ibarra fourth (2:52.70)
• 1,600: Natalie Baldwin first (5:56.10), Emily Grubbs third (6:30.50), Angeles Ibarra fifth (6:39.10)
• 3,200: Natalie Baldwin first (13:59.10), Madison Quinn second (14:24.70), Savannah Ibarra third (16:25.70)
• 100 hurdles: Alexis Hastings first (15.54), Nivea Jones third (20.34), Raiynee Farmer fourth (21.24)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings first (48.14), Nivea Jones third (57.54), Arianna Parker fourth (1:00.74)
• 400 relay: South Central second (53.14)
• 800 relay: South Central first (2:00.00)
• 1,600 relay: South Central first (5:08.30)
• 3,200 relay: South Central second (11:19.10)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings first (4-10), Jahmya Hargrove third (4-00), Ni’Yana Williams fourth (4-00)
• Long Jump: Danaejah Jones second (16-04), Jainiyah Parris fourth (15-03), Madison Fleming fifth (14-00)
• Triple Jump: Alexis Hastings first (35-06), Danaejah Jones second (33-00), Janiyah Parris third (32-02), Braden Kell fourth (31-01), Khaliya Williams fifth (31-00)
• Discus: Kirsten Stocks third (72-10), Zymeia Atkins fourth (67-02)
• Shot Put: Kristen Stocks third (28-02), Zymeia Atkins fourth (26-02), My’Yana Jackson fifth (25-09)