Farmville Central vs. South Granville

Farmville Central’s Jah Short (2) drives to the basket against South Granville’s Pierce Pettit (12) and KJ Green last week. The Jaguars will make their sixth straight appearance in the 2A state title game on Saturday.

 Scott Davis/The Standard

The Farmville Central boys’ basketball is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the state 2A title game today after a playoff run that showcased superior talent, defensive prowess and leads that triggered running clocks in multiple games.

In last Saturday’s 2A Eastern Regional final in Garner, the Jaguars showed that it can be tougher against an opponent that made life much more difficult.