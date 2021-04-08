WINTERVILLE — Overtime proved to be the Vikings’ time.
In a battle befitting the top two teams in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference, D.H. Conley used a goal from Ashley Tucker in the second overtime period to defeat a tired South Central squad 3-2 and remain unbeaten (6-0 overall) and in first place in the league (5-0).
“We had a game plan today, and that was to play tough every second,” said Conley head coach Marlen Carbajal. “I feel like we did that. We kept trying to pressure the goal to try to get some more goals on the scoreboard. I felt my girls played well.”
Despite generating four times as many shots in regulation as the Falcons (4-1-1 overall and in the ECC 3A/4A), Conley was in a battle with a depth-deprived South Central squad that lost one of its leading scorers, Taryn Thompson, to injury with under 10 minutes to play.
The Vikings seemingly had the match in hand when Tucker made a nice run down the left side and gained control in front of an oncoming Jasmine Palacios, the Falcons’ goalkeeper. Tucker kept control in the penalty box, and with no player to defend the net, she sent a shot to the right side with 2:45 left in regulation to give Conley a 2-1 lead.
Not so fast.
South Central’s Roxanne Kirby was fouled in the penalty box with :01 remaining. She sent the shot to Alisha Anderson’s left to knot the match at 2-all and force two, 10-minute overtime sessions to decide the winner.
Conley had the only discernable shot in the first overtime, but Tucker’s left-footed offering was just wide of the goal with under two minutes left.
Fatigue eventually set in for the Falcons.
The Vikings needed just 23 seconds into the second OT to take the lead for good.
South Central was not able to clear the ball out of its own side, and Conley’s Allison Dixon took possession at midfield. Dixon played a pass to Aubrey Mayberry in the middle, and Mayberry sent her pass down the left side to Tucker. Tucker won another one-on-one battle and sent her shot past Palacios for what proved to be the winning goal.
South Central, needing to press the issue offensively, was able to come up with a pair of shots in the final three minutes, but Anderson was able to corral both attempts.
“I have a short bench (just 13 players), which makes it tough if we lose a player,” said SCHS head coach Scott Crass. “We tried to push a little more forward (in overtime), but the fatigue set in and the girls were struggling at the end. We don’t like going into overtime (the Falcons tied New Bern last week 1-1 in OT) – it’s not something we want to do.”
South Central took a 1-0 lead on Friend’s first goal with 33:20 left in the first half.
Conley needed just 11 minutes for a response, as Mayberry’s goal tied the match at 1-all.
The next 59 minutes was dominated by the defenses, particularly Palacios, who made several saves to keep the visitors off the board.
Conley seemingly had taken a 2-1 lead with 12:50 left in regulation, but Tucker was ruled offsides. The Vikings had three other chances in the next eight minutes but were unsuccessful.
March 31
South Central 5,
J.H. Rose 2
GREENVILLE – Kayla Friend scored two goals while Taryn Thompson added a goal and two assists as South Central stopped J.H. Rose in a Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference match.
Mae Odom and Gracie Jett added goals for the Falcons, while Natalie Baldwin and Roxanne Kirby notched assists.
Goalkeeper Jasmine Palacios made three saves in 60 minutes for South Central.
Greene Central 5,
West Craven 1
VANCEBORO – Greene Central broke free with three goals in the second half to defeat West Craven in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference match.
Laura Rodriguez scored two goals and assisted on two others for the Rams. Perla Martinez also had a pair of goals, while Venancia Miller had the other goal.
Alondra Delgado added one assist for GCHS. She also earned the win in goal, logging 80 minutes while recording six saves.
March 30
Falcons tie New Bern
NEW BERN – South Central scored a second-half goal and then settled for a tie with New Bern in a Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference match.
Kayla Friend scored the lone goal for the Falcons. Laura Daniels tallied New Bern’s only goal off an an assist from Madison Jackson in the first half.
Jasmine Palacios logged 100 minutes in goal for South Central, including the two, 10-minute overtime sessions. She recorded five saves.