Farmville Central’s volleyball team overcame a bit of adversity last week to finish as co-champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference this season.
The Jaguars ended their regular season 11-1 in the EPC and 14-3 overall by defeating Greene Central 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 on Oct. 12 and North Pitt 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 on Oct. 14.
Coach Ashlee Langston has nine players on the varsity squad and had used the same lineup for the entire regular season until opposite side hitter Lauren Parker went down with a knee injury and is still out awaiting MRI results.
“Each one of the girls plays a very specific role in making sure we are successful,” Langston said. “Early on in the Greene Central match, Lauren went down. So for most of that match and all of the North Pitt match we were working with a new lineup and down one hitter.”
Kristin Frazier is, by trade, a defensive specialist, Langston said, but she stepped up to replace Parker.
“We got off to a bit of a rocky start in the beginning of each match, but I was proud of the way the girls were able to come together and figure out a way to push through and win,” Langston lauded.
FCHS, co-champions along with Ayden-Grifton, earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament by virtue of a coin flip. FCHS played No. 4 seed Greene Central in the EPC semifinals on Tuesday. The finals were to be held at FCHS Thursday.
SOCCER
Rams edge
Washington
Greene Central improved to 10-0 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference and 17-1 overall on Monday with a 3=2 league win over Washington.
Nathan Drake tallied two goals for the Rams. Adrian Acevedo added the other goal on an assist from Jose Morquecho.
Jags win, tie
Farmville Central emerged 4-4-1 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference and 5-5-1 overall following a 3-2 win over West Craven and a 2-2 tie against SouthWest Edgecombe last week.
Juilian Argomaniz had two goals and assist while Adrian Lavalle added a goal in the win over West Craven. John Kumar made 18 saves in goal for FCHS.
Argomaniz and Nick Reida notched goals for the Jaguars in the overtime tie against SouthWest Edgecombe. Argomaniz collected 11 saves in goal.