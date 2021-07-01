FARMVILLE – Larry Williford has earned a special award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for the 2021 interscholastic season.
Williford, the longtime Farmville Central head basketball coach who directed the Jaguars to their fourth state 2A title in six years and a three-peat (2019, 2020 and 2021) earlier this year, was named the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year by the NCHSAA during the association’s annual awards announcements last week.
The award is named for Reid, the longtime coach at Wilson Fike who won more than 800 games in his 42-year career in addition to 20 conference championships, seven state championships and numerous conference and state coaching awards. He died in 1991 while coaching a game in Fayetteville and is a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
The awards, which were announced virtually, recognize “those who have done the most for high school athletics,” according to the NCHSAA, rather than a single accomplishment of having an outstanding win-loss record. The awards are named in memory or in honor of outstanding individuals in each category, seven of whom are in the NCHSAA Hall of Fame.
In addition to the three straight state championships, Williford has compiled a 76-2 record over the last three seasons, all while leading an athletic program through COVID-19 protocols and scheduling.
FCHS was named a co-state champion in 2020 after COVID forced the postponement, then cancellation of the state championship games.
The NCHSAA then rearranged the 2021 athletic calendar, which meant some sports were pushed back and others moved and seasons truncated from 22 contests to 14.
“This past season was particularly challenging because on any night, it was a bad feeling knowing that at any moment, you could get a phone call ending your season, particularly when we got to the playoffs,” Williford said during his team’s presentation of their state championship rings Monday night.
“By the grace of God, and our guys doing what they were supposed to do, we were able to get through it. The first thing we dealt with was COVID. The first day at practice when we had to wear masks, we talked about it then and never spoke of it again. But games were canceled because some people didn’t hold up their end of the bargain with their teams.”
Then, the Jaguars – despite being a two-time defending state champion – drew the No. 9 seed for the state playoffs, which meant each round of the postseason would be played away from home.
“(The NCHSAA) took all of the 10 No. 1 seeds and drew them out of a hat,” he said. “I felt there was an 80 percent chance we would have one game at home. The seeds come out and we’re the nine seed.”
Williford said he expected some chatter, but the players embraced the challenge and used the low seed as motivation.
“The first to respond to my text was Terquavion Smith,” he said. “He said, ‘If we win at Hertford County, we go to South Granville, right?’” “I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘That’s a bet – let’s do it.’
“No one else said another word about it, we took our medicine and the road less traveled, and we went on the road. Then Washington is upset by Northeastern, and our seniors get to play one last game at home (in the Eastern 2A finals) instead of going to Washington.”
That game was memorable for 13 dunks in another Jaguar blowout, even though Williford noted they trailed 7-2 early.
“We caught fire,” he said.
The next morning, Williford awoke to 170 notifications on his phone from ESPN. “We made the 1 a.m. SportsCenter on the West Coast for one of the alley-oop dunks,” he said.
FCHS then went to Providence Grove High School in Randolph County and were part of the highest-scoring game in recorded NCHSAA championship game history – a 113-98 triumph over Hendersonville for the Jaguars’ third straight title.
“I can’t say enough about how these guys responded to adversity this season,” Williford said. “This is such a special group who worked hard and embraced every challenge put in front of them.”