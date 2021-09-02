A third-quarter touchdown and 22 points in the fourth quarter was enough for North Lenoir, as the Hawks pulled away from Farmville Central 42-19 on Friday night.
The Jaguars (1-1 overall) held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter and scored in the second stanza to offset a pair of Tds by North Lenoir to lead 13-12 at halftime.
FC quarterback Brandon Knight completed 16 of 25 passes for 151 yards with one TD and two interceptions. Landen Barnes was 1-for-2 with a 10-yard TD pass.
The Jaguars managed 61 yards on the ground as Knight (13 carries and a score) and Anthony Suggs (seven carries) each had 35 yards.
Malachi Wold led FC in receiving with four catches for 69 yards, while Michael Bynum added four catches for 28 yards. Nazir Scott hauled in two passes for 31 yards, Suggs had two catches for 13 yards, Te’shon Brock added a catch for 10 yards and Tyvell Foskey provided a catch for five yards and a TD. Khalil Staton had the other score on a five-yard TD reception.
Damien Person and Irvin Perkins paced the FCHS defense with five tackles each. Perkins added a sack, while Knight recorded an interception.
The Jaguars return to action Friday with a non-conference game at West Carteret.
Ayden-Grifton 34,
East Carteret 20
A 15-yard scoring run by Rahmik Moore broke a 20-all tie with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and Ayden-Grifton went on to defeat East Carteret in Beaufort for its first victory of the season.
The Mariners promptly fumbled the kickoff after Moore’s TD, and the Chargers recovered – leading to a 54-yard scoring run from Mark Dillahunt.
East Carteret led 14-7 at halftime but A-G came back to lead 22-20 entering the final stanza.
Kinston 27,
Greene Central 0
KINSTON – Greene Central’s offense managed just seven first downs and Kinston scored its points through the first three quarters on the way to a shutout victory at home to go to 2-0 on the season.
The Rams dropped to 0-2 overall and will play at Wilson Beddingfield on Thursday.
South Central,
West Craven ppd.
The game between the Falcons and Eagles was postponed prior to kickoff when it was learned there were COVID-19 positive tests on the South Central side.
According to reports, the Falcons were in quarantine Friday night.