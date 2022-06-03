Community Foundation Inc. pulled off another successful golf tournament last Thursday at Ayden Golf & Country Club.
Twenty teams that included a total of 80 players participated in the super ball event that provides annual funds to support letter jackets and three scholarships to Ayden-Grifton High School student-athletes.
The team of Dr. Don Ribeiro, Josh Ribeiro, Jon Davis and Paul Andrews came in first place gross. The team of Monte Little, Linwood Woodard, Tommy Cobb and Ronnie Smith came in second place gross.
The team of Bobby Worthington, Leander Greene, Jimbo Walker and John Moore came in first place net. The team of Chris Parisher, Van Tucker, Doug Getsinger and Don Phillips came in second place net.
Other golf awards went to Paul Andrews, closest to the pin, and Darren Hignite, longest drive.
Marty Unruh won the half and half drawing.
Community Foundation Inc. is nonprofit that supports student-athletes at Ayden-Grifton High School. CFI member Johnny Davis introduced three scholarships recipients during the awards portion of the program.
Jayden Wooten received the $1,000 Bob Murphrey Scholarship, while Holly Cannon was the recipient of the $1,000 Stuart Tripp Scholarship. The $500 Tommy Bullock Scholarship went to Ashley Capizzi.
Art Rouse, vice-chair of CFI, pointed out earlier in the evening that CFI had provided more than $29,000 in scholarship money to 33 students over the past 14 years.
Charles Mitchell, a member of the CFI board, presented two plaques to outgoing board members. Bobby Worthington and Art Rouse were cited for outstanding and dedicated service to the young men and women of Ayden-Grifton High School, Community Foundation Inc., and the Ayden and Grifton communities.