CARY – Members of the Greene Central High School boys tennis team finished their season this past weekend in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A Individual State Tournament.
The duo of Tucker Williams and Jeremy Dawson finished with a 1-1 record in doubles. They defeated Ian Hunnell and Jacob Jensen of Burns 6-4, 6-1 in the first round before falling to Carrboro’s Jonas Miyagawa and Connor Nicol 6-2, 6-3.
The Rams’ other doubles team of Luke Edmondson and James Miller were defeated 6-0, 6-4 by Brevard’s Blake Sharpe and Bradley Rising in a first-round match.