Greene Central’s girls tennis team wrapped up its 28th consecutive conference title with a 9-0 triumph over North Pitt on Thursday (Oct. 7) in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular-season finale.
This marks the most consecutive league championships in any sport in North Carolina sports history, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The Rams emerged 12-0 in the EPC and 18-1 overall, with the only loss coming to Class 4A Wilmington Hoggard earlier this season.
Greene Central won all of the singles and doubles matches: No. 1 Kristen Colie, No. 2 Rylee Greene, No. 3 Kaylee Hill, No. 4 Harley Warren-Lane, No. 5 Coley Dyer and No. 6 Mary Helen Medlin, and the doubles duos of Colie and McKinsey Harper and Warren and Anna Katherine Medlin. One match was forfeit.
Greene Central was the host of the EPC Conference Tournament on Wednesday (Oct. 13).
SOCCER
Jags tie Cougars
Farmville Central tied SouthWest Edgecombe 2-2 in overtime in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match last week.
Nick Reida and Juilian Argomaniz scored the goals for the Jaguars, who scored in the first overtime session only to see SouthWest tally the tying goal in the second session.
FOOTBALL
Rams fall
to Washington
WASHINGTON – Normally 40 points is enough to win a lot of high school games.
Not in the case of Greene Central last week.
The Rams overcame an early deficit with a 26-point second quarter, but the Pam Pack rallied for a 58-40 Eastern Plains 2A Conference victory at home.
Washington led 38-34 at halftime and outscored Greene Central 20-6 in the second half.
Jaden Tyson enjoyed a monster game for the Rams with 278 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 38 carries, and Benjamin Gaitor added the other rushing TD and finished with 21 yards on seven attempts.
GCHS tallied 331 yards on 49 carries on the ground – an average of 6.8 yards per rush.
Okie Edwards completed 8 of 16 passes for 123 yards, three TDs and one interception.
Jon Willis had four receptions for 78 yards and two scores; Jamari Coppage added two catches for 41 yards and a TD and Tyson had two catches for the other four yards.
Tre Dodd and Kamari Hall led the Rams with eight and seven tackles, respectively.
Farmville loses
to West Craven
Farmville Central’s football team suffered a 62-6 defeat to West Craven last Friday (Oct. 8) in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game.
The Jaguars fell to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the EPC.
FCHS tallied 152 total yards – minus-9 on the ground and 161 through the air.
CROSS COUNTRY
South Central
boys win meet
South Central’s boys cross country team placed five runners in the top 10 and edged D.H. Conley 21-34 in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference meet at Boyd Lee Park last week.
Elliott Kleckner (17:40), Cooper Kleckner (17:41), Matthew Riggs (17:48) and Simon Thomas (18:22) placed 2-3-4-5 behind winner Landen Williams of Conley (17:05).
Griffin Brantley was seventh for the Falcons (18:57), while Garrison Outlaw was 11th at 19:32.
Lind paces Falcon girls
South Central sophomore Dahlia Lind set the pace and ran a 21:49 to take first place in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference meet last week at Boyd Lee Park.
New Bern edged South Central 27-34 while D.H. Conley was third with 67 points in the team standings.
Lind was one of three South Central runners in the top 10. The others were Madison Quinn, who took third with a time of 22:32, and Emily Grubbs, who placed fifth at 22:32.
Other Falcons in the top 15 of the meet included Alexis Robinson (13th at 24:33) and Ra’Nissi Fleming (14th at 24:35).
Causey fifth for FC boys
Farmville Central’s Lucas Causey placed fifth overall with a time of 20:02 in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet Oct. 6 at Ayden District Park.
Other top placers for the Jaguars included Tiyun Turnage (eighth at 21:37), Allen Sicley (13th at 22:24) and Ja’Mide Lang (14th at 22:39).
The top runner for Greene Central was Owen Dyer, who placed 11th at 22:04.
Jayden Peszko was the highest placer for Ayden-Grifton (17th at 23:17).
Jaguars’ Speight
wins girls meet
Farmville Central’s Gianna Speight finished first overall with a time of 23 minutes, 47 seconds during an Eastern Plains 2A Conference cross country meet Oct. 6 at Ayden District Park.
For Ayden-Grifton, Skylar Vines was 10th (29:51) while Lilly Claybrooke emerged 12th at 34:50.
Farmville Central’s other runner, Leslie Cruz, placed 11th at 32:02.