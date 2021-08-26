WILSON – It was a repeat performance for the Greene Central girls tennis team last week.
The Rams captured their second straight Wilson Cup championship, defeating Faith Christian Academy of Rocky Mount 8-1 in the finals.
In 2019, Greene Central became the first non-Wilson school and the first Class 2A program to win the Wilson Daily Times Invitational Tournament, commonly known as the Wilson Cup. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID.
Greene Central improved to 4-0 overall.
The Rams, currently ranked No. 5 in the North Carolina High School Tennis Coaches Association (NCHSTCA) poll, defeated 3A Wilson Hunt and private school Greenfield by 9-0 margins earlier in the tournament.
McKinsey Harper was the tournament’s most valuable player. Aubrey Beddard, a freshman, was the MVP in the first match, while sophomore Harley Warren-Lane was the MVP in the second match. Venancia Miller, a senior, was named the Finals MVP.
“I am very proud of the team for their preparation, execution and trusting of coaching,” said GCHS coach Tim Medlin. “I’m happy to be able to say every player on our roster won a match in this tournament, so we all have a true share of the championship.
“Our freshmen grew up a lot and showed us what we have to look forward to,” he added. “Our seniors fulfilled their strong desire to bring the Wilson Cup trophy back to Greene County.”
Medlin credited his players for being able to make adjustments depending on the opponent.
“I think many think of us as an offensive team,” he said. “And while we did hit a lot of winners in the event, we really work hard to try to create well-rounded tennis players.
“So, we could handle ourselves when matches were about shot-making, but our girls were also quick to recognize when opponents adopted a more defensive strategy and were able to make the correct adjustments for that style. Their ability to do that is a testament to their skill level and their coachability. I’m really proud of them.”
Against Faith Christian Academy, the Rams only loss came at No. 1 singles, where Kristen Colie fell 6-3, 6-3 to Olivia Pannell.
The rest of the GCHS lineup was victorious.
No. 2 Harper won 6-0, 6-2 over Molly Ess; No. 3 Anna Katherine Medlin defeated Abbie Hooks 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9); No. 4 Rylee Greene edged Anna Wilson 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 Miller defeated Page Strickland 6-0, 6-0 and No. 6 Kaylee Hill eased past Addison Rich 6-2, 6-2.
The Rams swept doubles, with the No. 1 team of Harper and Colie winning 8-4 over Pannell/Wilson; the No. 2 duo of Medlin and Greene defeating Ess and Hooks 8-3 and the No. 3 duo of Miller an Sidney Ramsey stopping Strickland and Rich 8-3.
Against Wilson Hunt, singles wins were earned by Colie, Harper, Medlin, Greene, Miller and Hill as they lost just a combined nine games.
The doubles teams of Harper and Colie, Ramsey and Warren-Lane and Beddard and Mary Helen Medlin were also victorious.
The Greenfield match produced similar results as Colie, Harper, Anna Katherine Medlin, Greene, Miller and Hill all won their singles matches in straight sets, and the doubles duos of Harper/Colie, Greene/Warren-Lane and Miller/Ramsey won 8-1, 8-0 and 8-0, respectively.
The Rams’ closest match of the season to date was a 5-4 triumph over Franklin Academy on Aug. 17.
Greene Central won four singles matches (No. 2 Harper, No. 4 Greene, No. 5 Miller and No. 6 Hill) and then clinched the victory when Miller and Ramsey won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
On Monday (Aug. 23), Greene Central remained unbeaten (5-0) by defeating Corinth Holders 7-2.
Colie, Harper, Anna Katherine Medlin, Greene and Miller were singles winners. Medlin/Greene and Miller/Ramsey were victorious in doubles.