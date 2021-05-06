SNOW HILL — Champions again.
The Greene Central High School boys tennis team won the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference title last week.
GCHS finished with 12 tournament points, followed by North Lenoir (five) and Ayden-Grifton (three).
The Rams earned three conference awards during the event.
Tim Medlin was named Coach of the Year for the ninth time, while William Drake was tabbed Newcomer of the Year and Alex Baggett was named Exhibition Tournament Champion.
Drake, a freshman, reached the singles finals before falling 6-2, 6-4 to Shane Swindell of North Lenoir, three-time ECC Player of the Year.
Drake defeated Campbell Curtis of Washington 6-2, 6-4 in the first round and then beat Jackson Evans of Ayden-Grifton 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Also in singles, GC’s Cameron Miller stopped Jackson Wilder of Washington 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before falling to Swindell 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Miller then earned third place by holding off Evans 6-2, 6-2.
Regional qualifiers are Swindell (11-1 record), Drake (12-1), Miller (8-5) and Evans (9-2)
Greene Central won the conference doubles championship.
Tucker Williams and Jeremy Dawson defeated Washington’s Brandon Cox and Luis Ramirez 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and then shut out North Lenoir’s duo of Vraj Shah and Andrew Ormond 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
In the finals, Williams and Dawson topped GC teammates Luke Edmondson and James Miller 6-1, 6-3.
Edmondson and Miller defeated North Lenoir’s Josh Hardy and Edo Militare 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and then eased past Ayden-Grifton’s Jayden Peszko and Ernesto Garcia 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Peszko and Garcia earned third place with a 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker), 6-4 triumph over Shah and Ormond.
The A-G duo opened the tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Washington’s Seth Davis and Hunter Moore.
Regional qualifiers in doubles are Williams and Dawson (12-2 record), Edmondson and Miller (11-1), Peszko and Garcia (5-6) and Shah and Ormond (2-10).
Greene Central will play host to the Class 2A East Regional Tournament on Friday (May 7).
REGULAR SEASON
Greene Central won the ECC regular season with a 6-0 record and finished 12-0 overall. They were ranked No. 1 in 2A among the North Carolina High School Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Poll every week during the season.
The Rams defeated multiple Top-10-ranked opponents, including traditional 3A powers Wilson Fike and C.B. Aycock.
The entire nonconference schedule featured conference champions, with those foes going 50-0 on the season against everybody else but 0-7 against Greene Central.
Rams’ seniors Tucker Williams, Jremy Dawson and Luke Edmondson wrapped up tremedous careers with a combined 155 and 12 losses in three years of conference play (their junior season was cancelled due to the pandemic). They went 39-1 collectively, won 685 individual games and lost only 258.
Dawson and Drake finished undefeated in singles for GCHS, while Edmondson and Miller went unbeaten in singles and doubles in regular season play.
Swindell’s only loss in the regular season was to Williams (7-5, 6-2).