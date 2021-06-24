NEWPORT – DaMarr Harvey earned two first-place finishes to lead the Farmville Central boys track team to a fourth-place showing at the Class 2A Eastern Regional meet on Saturday.
Harvey won the 200-meter dash (22.12) and the 400 (50.45) and finished second in the 100 (11:24) for the Jaguars, who scored 36 points in the regional meet.
FC’s 1,600-meter relay team (Dantavious Short, Harvey, Malachi Wolf and Nazir Scott) placed fourth with a time of 3:45.30).
All of those entries qualified for this weekend’s state 2A championship meet in Greensboro by placing in the top four of their respective events.
Other state qualifiers will be representing the Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton girls, the Greene Central boys, the Ayden-Grifton boys and the North Pitt boys in what was a solid showing by the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
The FCHS girls will send their 800-meter relay team and the 1,600-meter relay squad to the state meet. The 800-meter relay team took first place with a time of 1:50.48), while the 1,600-meter relay squad (Haleigh Long, Nadiyah Randolph, Kamaya Speight and Taylor Oden) finished third in 4:35.77. The Jaguars were seventh in the team standings with 27 points.
The Ayden-Grifton girls tied with Kinston for fourth place (46 points) behind several top-four finishes.
Jayla Johnson placed second in the 100 (13.29) and the long jump (16-04.50), while Kelly Tripp was fourth in the high jump (4-10) and Tykeia Blount emerged fourth in the long jump (16-00).
The Chargers’ 400-meter relay team (Tripp, Blount, Zimya Croom and Johnson) was first overall with a time of 51.12, while the 800 relay squad (Tripp, Blount, Iteyonna Morgan and Croom) took third (1:51.54).
The Greene Central boys will send Jonathon Willis to the state meet. Willis was third in the 200 (22.75) and fourth in the 100 (11.66).
The Rams’ 400-meter relay team (Willis, Jaden Tyson, Jamari Coppege and Josiah Thompson) was second with a time of 44:05 and is also headed to the state meet.
For the Ayden-Grifton boys, Alphonso Boyd made it to the state meet by placing second in the discus (121-03) and third in the shot put (43-01). The Chargers finished 19th as a team with 14 points.
The North Pitt boys’ 800-meter relay team (Milbert Moore, Ni’Jay Lee, Raheem Jones and Trystan Hollis) was first overall with a time of 1:33.23), while Hollis was fourth in the 400 (52.58). They have also qualified for the state meet.
Others from FCHS, Ayden-Grifton, North Pitt and Greene Central who scored points by finishing in the top eight of their respective events were as follows:
• Marshayiah Sutton (GC): eighth in shot put (31-07), seventh is discus (88-04)
• Jamari Coppege (GC): eighth in high jump (5-06)
• Danielle Parker (FC): fifth in triple jump (25-03.50), seventh in 100 hurdles (21.13)
• Girls 3,200 relay (AG): fifth (13:55.04)
• Boys 3,200 relay (GC): eighth (10:29)
• Josiah Thompson (GC): sixth in 100 (11.71), seventh in 200 (23.78)
• Boys 400 relay (NP): fifth (44.62)
• Nadiyah Randolph (FC): fifth in 400 (1:04.39)
• Calla Tatum (NP): fifth in 300 hurdles (54.99)
• Myshawn Pippen (NP): seventh in 800 (2:11.30)
• Jaden Sexton (FC): sixth in shot put (41-08.50)
• Taylor Oden (FC): eighth in 800 (1:08.31)