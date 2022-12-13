Greene Central's Holmes

Greene Central’s Amir Holmes (4) puts up a shot in the lane between a pair of North Pitt defenders during the first quarter of Friday night’s game.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

BETHEL — Greene Central used a 14-point run in the second quarter to overcome a slow start on its way to a 61-45 road victory over North Pitt in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash Friday night.

The hosts led 15-8 after eight minutes of play, and eventually held a 10-point lead (21-11) nearing the midway point of the second quarter.