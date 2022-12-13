BETHEL — Greene Central used a 14-point run in the second quarter to overcome a slow start on its way to a 61-45 road victory over North Pitt in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash Friday night.
The hosts led 15-8 after eight minutes of play, and eventually held a 10-point lead (21-11) nearing the midway point of the second quarter.
Over the next 3:01 the Rams went on a 14-0 run to take their first lead of the night, one they would hold the rest of the game.
Kendrick Harper and Tre Dodd paced the run with five points apiece, while Nemaj Auston and Jamari Coppage both added buckets.
"Tonight, we came out flat, and we just had a game where we came out with a lot of energy," Greene Central head coach Blue Edwards said. "Our energy level is key for this team."
A 3-pointer from Keymauri Brooks put an end to the run and pulled North Pitt to within a point with 18 seconds left in the opening half.
In the closing seconds, Coppage found Harper open on a backdoor cut, as the senior laid it in just before the buzzer to send Greene Central (6-2, 1-0) into the break on top 27-24.
The Rams continued their momentum out of halftime, opening the third quarter on a 12-0 run to push their lead to 15.
Auston keyed the run with seven points to go along with three from Savior Branch and a Harper score on the inside.
Harper finished with a team-high 15 points, followed by 11 from Branch, 10 from Auston and seven apiece from Desmond Cobb and Kamari Hall.
Greene Central was able to extend its lead to 49-31 entering the fourth quarter.
An 8-2 run by the home side in the middle portions of the fourth cut the deficit to 11, as Brooks' six three-pointer of the night made it a 55-44 game with 3:51 to play.
North Pitt (1-5, 0-1) had a chance to cut the deficit to single digits, but a pair of empty possessions, then a 6-0 run by the Rams put the game out of reach.
"I remained confident even though we were down early because we were getting good shots, they just weren't going down," Edwards said. "I knew it was going to take us a while to get into a rhythm, but we eventually did."
Both teams have a week off before returning to the court Dec. 16, as Greene Central continues EPC play when it welcomes SouthWest Edgecombe and North Pitt hosts Goldsboro in a non-conference contest.
Girls' Game: North Pitt 75, Greene Central 22
North Pitt used a 37-2 run that spanned the first two quarters on its way to a 75-22 rout of visiting Greene Central in both teams' Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener Friday night.
North Pitt (5-1, 1-0) held an 11-8 lead inside the final four minutes of the opening quarter before scoring the final 10 points of the frame to stretch the lead to 13.
Olivia Johnson scored seven of the points in the quarter-closing run, while Zamareya Jones added a three-pointer to cap an 11-point quarter for the junior.
Jones finished the night with a game-high 26 points, while Johnson added 11, Kenae Edwards chipped in 12 and Tanisia Jenkins closed with 11 points.
In the second quarter, Greene Central (1-7, 0-1) opened the scoring on a jumper from Sy'Kiah Lancaster, before the Panthers went on a 27-0 run over the span of 6:05 to take a 38-point lead.
Edwards paced the run with eight points, as the Panthers eventually took a 50-15 lead into the second half.
A basket from Jenkins and back-to-back scores by Jones started the running clock just 46 seconds into the third quarter.
North Pitt later closed the frame on a 9-0 run to take a 70-20 lead into the final frame.
The home side held a 5-2 advantage in the fourth, with Corine Beatty scoring all five points for the Panthers to close out the 53-point win.
Middle School Basketball
Hope vs. Ayden
Hope Middle School's boys' and girls' basketball teams secured a sweep of Ayden on the road Thursday.
The girls' opened the night with a 55-21 win, before the boys' team picked up a 65-14 victory.
In the girls' matchup, Jazmine Farrington paced Hope with 17 points, followed by Alaya Clemons' 12 points.
Leading the way for the boys' team was Rooke Knittle with 17 points, while Kaysn Chase followed with nine points in the win.
Hope is back in action Monday when it visits Farmville Middle School.