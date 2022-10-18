SNOW HILL — The first 78-plus minutes of Monday’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference boys’ soccer clash between Greene Central and Washington had a little bit of everything.
From a handful of yellow cards issued to both sides, to tension-filled moments and even fans being sent out of the stadium. However, one thing missing from the action-packed contest was a goal, as the game appeared destined to head to overtime knotted at zero.
Then, in the 79th minute, the Pam Pack flipped the script on its head, finding the back of the net with just 64 seconds left in the game to secure a 1-0 victory in the latest chapter of the fierce rivalry. With the win, Washington avenged a 2-1 loss on its home field back on Sept. 21, while also pulling within half of a game atop the EPC standings.
“(Washington) definitely came in knowing who to mark,” Greene Central head coach Ricardo Arias said.
As the seconds ticked down, the Pam Pack sent a through ball toward the top-right side of the 18-yard box. Senior Luke Brown ran down the ball, finding himself one-on-one with Rams’ goalkeeper Tayshawn Edwards.
Brown fired a shot toward the near post, deflecting off the outstretched left hand of Edwards and into the side netting to give the visitors the late 1-0 lead.
“This is just a classic Washington. Ever since I’ve been here that’s what they do, they stick to one game plan the entire time,” Arias said. “They don’t care too much about attacking, it’s 99 percent defending.”
Greene Central furiously worked the ball down the pitch on the ensuing kickoff, but the Pam Pack eventually cleared the threat as the final seconds wound off the clock with the ball on their attacking end and they held on for the one-goal win.
The opening half was jam-packed with scoring chances but neither team was able to find the back of the net.
In the third minute, the Rams opened a barrage of shots when Ariel Nunez ripped a long-range shot on goal, but Washington keeper Rogelio Cano turned the shot away with a diving save.
Nine minutes later, after the teams traded offensive attacks, Edwards sent a long punt down field, as the high-bouncing ball made its way into the Pam Pack box.
Miguel Zavala ran down the ball just inside the top-left corner of the box, as Cano charged off his line and collided with the freshman.
The head referee initially granted the Rams a penalty, but after a discussion with the linesman, the foul was waived off.
Less than three minutes later, Edgar Quevado took a free kick from the left side more than 40 yards out, and the sophomore’s ball into the box bounded toward the right post.
Edwards’ charged out on the play, as the ball deflected by and into the back of the net, but the goal was instantly wiped off the board by the referees.
With just more than 15 minutes left in the first half, Ezequiel Roman ripped a free kick under the Pam Pack wall, but Cano made a diving save to keep the game scoreless, as it remained heading into halftime.
At the half, Greene Central honored its eight seniors in their final regular season home game.
After a high-paced first half, the teams took the intensity up to another notch in the second half They traded chances in the opening minutes after the break before things boiled over in the 49th minute.
Zavala ran down a long ball up the middle and Cano charged off his line, with the pair meeting at the ball just outside the 18-yard box.
Washington’s netminder slid to knock the ball away and it sailed out of bounds, with the players colliding on the play, which the referee deemed a foul and a yellow card on Cano. The ensuing argument led to the Pam Pack bench receiving a yellow card, while two of their fans were removed from the stadium.
With the card, Cano had to be subbed out for the ensuing 19-yard free kick, and Adrian Acevado’s shot was turned away after the lengthy delay in action.
Washington then ramped up the pressure, as it nearly broke the scoreless tie in the 68th minute.
A free kick taken by Will Glover bounced off the Rams’ wall, and Glover then sent the rebound on goal, a shot Edwards was unable to corral near the left post.
Brown was in the right place at the right time for the rebound, but sent the ball into the outside netting at the left post.
The Pam Pack forward eventually redeemed himself in the closing minutes, netting the game-winning goal to even the season series.
“Before the ball rolled I already had a bad feeling in my gut because (Washington) had nothing to lose,” Arias said. “And our guys played like we had everything to lose and could afford a loss.”
Greene Central visits West Craven today before wrapping up the regular season Oct. 24 when it travels to Farmville Central.
FOOTBALL Havelock 50 South Central 11
The Falcons were unable to pick up their first BCC win of the year, suffering a 50-11 loss on the road to Havelock.
After South Central opened the scoring with a field goal, the Rams scored the next 37 points to take a 37-3 lead into the half.
Havelock eventually made it unanswered points in the second half, before a Falcons’ touchdown closed out the scoring.
South Central (1-7) will remain in search of its first conference win next week when it takes on Jacksonville at home.
West Craven 21 Greene Central 14
Greene Central saw its undefeated season come to an end with a one-score loss at the hands of West Craven in a battle for first place in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
The Rams fell behind 21-0 at the half, before battling back to cut the deficit to seven.
Greene Central (8-1) blocked a punt in the final minute, but was unable to find the end zone for the tying score.
Next week, the Rams will look to cap bounce back in the regular season finale as they welcome Farmville Central. to Snow Hill.
SouthWest-Edgecombe 27 Ayden-Grifton 13
The Chargers saw their home slate end on a sour note, as they were unable to pick up their first win of the season and suffered a 27-13 defeat at the hands of SouthWest Edgecombe.
The Cougars led 27-0 after three quarters of play, before the home side cut into the deficit with a pair of fourth-quarter scores.
Following a bye week next Friday, Ayden-Grifton (0-9) visits Washington to close out the regular season.