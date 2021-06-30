Has anyone heard how the N.C. State baseball players that tested positive for COVID-19 are doing? I can’t find anyone asking or answering the question.
I knew I wanted to address how the Wolfpack’s journey to the College World Series had come to an end and how heartbroken I was for the team in this week’s column.
Don’t act surprised. I know I don’t exactly keep my love for the Tar Heels a secret and being a true Carolina fan means never rooting for N.C. State, however, as a former athlete, a sports fan and a father, I felt terrible for those kids.
To lose is one thing, but I cannot imagine the emotions that come with being sent home from such a rare opportunity for something other than what happened on the field. For most of those young men, that run to Omaha will be the greatest athletic achievement they ever accomplish and you hate to see it end that way.
I like to be as informed as possible, so before I began writing this week’s column, I went online to see if there was any new information available.
Had I been searching for ways to turn what happened in Omaha into a political argument, the Internet was prepared and offered an abundance of people doing exactly that. It’s not like we didn’t know social media and Google was good for that.
If you want to see arguments and opinions about whether N.C. State was robbed, if Mississippi State is being unfairly punished or Vanderbilt unfairly rewarded, then the Internet has you covered for that too.
I get why these debates are happening, especially if you are a fan of one of these programs.
The Bulldogs got crushed 8-2 last night and they have to assume the Commodores were aided by the extra day of rest. I don’t know if they got six runs of extra rest, but it helped Vanderbilt’s pitching for sure. As I write this, Vandy is one win away from winning the College World Series.
What I cannot find on the internet anywhere is how the young men who tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 are doing.
I assume the lack of information available is the university doing its job, following HIPAA laws and protecting the privacy of its students.
That’s a good thing. I looked because I know their coach mentioned last week that a few of the players had a “bug,” so at least some of the guys were symptomatic.
This variant has shown itself to be quicker to spread and more problematic to younger people who get it. These young men are college athletes, but they are also somebody’s son and brother and I hope they are or will be okay.
At the end of the day, that’s supposed to be the most important thing.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.